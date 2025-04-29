Sports
The 14-year-old Suryavanshi hits a record-breaking T20 century in Cricket's Indian Premier League
Jaipur, India (AP) the 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Will be a breathtaking century in the Indian Premier League on Monday and made it one of the greatest innings in the history of Mens Twenty20 cricket.
Only nine days after being The youngest player to make his debut in the IPLSuryavanshi bloats away again with a century in just his third game and, to start up, the second fastest in the tournaments 18 years.
He came there in just 35 deliveries by pulling Gujarat Titans -Star -Spinner Rashid Khan for a six over Midwicket, and the Rajasthan Royals packed home crowd in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot in 2025 (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring fifty points during the Indian Premier League Cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Of the 100 runs, an incredible 94 came from borders. He hit 11 sixes and seven four.
It feels really good, Suryavanshi said. It is like a dream to score in the IPL for a century. What I have practiced in the last three, four months, the result can be seen.
He was three balls later for 101 and missed a Yorker.
But his 166-run opening position with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not score 70 from 40 balls, pushed Rajasthan to a remarkable overview of Gujarats who imposed a total of 209-4 with 25 balls.
Rajasthan made 212-2 and won for the third time in 10 games to stay in play-offs.
Cricket is the most popular sport in India With a considerable margin, and the lucrative IPL has offered a showcase for talent that comes from the population of 1.4 billion to mix it with the Sports Top International Stars.
Fervent fans are always looking for the next Superstar Player Like Sachin Tendulkar, He turned from early ripe teenage talent to an iconic figure and the leading international scorer in sport.
Great Tendulkar was impressed by SuryavanshiIt was described by TV commentators during his dramatic innings as a great 14-year-old boy.
Suryavanshi became famous when he was drawn up at the age of 13 last November. In a smashing debut this month, he hit the first ball he met for six at the same location.
He showed brutal power-hitting against a battery-varied international bowlers on Monday, including Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar.
The teenager skipped Sharma for three sixes and two four in one and bat Spinner Sundar for two sixes and one to increase the 2025 IPLS fastest half century from 17 balls.
Suryavanshi raced to 94 when he called Afghanistan fast Bowler Karim Janat for three sixes and three four and the hundred against the Great Khan Hief.
It was incredible, said Rajasthan Captain Riyan Parag about Suryavanshi. We have spent two months with him (s) we have seen what he can do, but to see him doing this against the bowlers of world class … (I) cannot express in words.
Suryavanshi was knocked on the back by his partner Jaiswal while he fourth, removed his helmet and lifted his bat to recognize the applause of the home crowd. He also greeted his teammates in the Dugout with his bat.
Rajasthan Royals vibhav Suryavanshi is bowled out by gujarat Titans prasidh krishna duration the indian primeier league cricket match match betsen rajasthan royals and gujarat titans at sawai mansingh stage in jaipur, Monday)
Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Bats during the Indian Premier League Cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday 28 April 2025. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Only West -India Great Chris Gayle has hit an IPL one hundred in fewer balls, 30, and that was 12 years ago.
Fast Bowler Prasidh Krishna finally threw Suryavanshi, who ran away to another standing ovation and hugs from teammates.
Left traders Suryavanshi and Jaiswal have raised the highest position in Rajasthans for any wicket in the IPL, and the teenager overshadowed Sanju Samson's record of 10 sixes in an IPLinings for an Indian batter.
Saging with him (Jaiswal) gives me confidence because he remains very positive, (and it) is easy to hit with him, Suryavanshi said. He added that he does not notice the crowds much to simply concentrate on the ball.
Gill and Buttler Gloss for Gujarat
Gujarat -Capitein Shubman Gill made an aggressive 84 out of 50 balls while his opening partner Sai Sudharsan scored 39 to catch up Virat Kohli As the most important scorer of the season with 456 runs in nine games.
The couple added 93 runs for the first wicket of 62 balls before Sudharsan hollowed out in 11th place.
Gill looked good for a century, but missed Maheesh Theekshanas Low Full Toss and was caught a long distance.
Jos Butler cut loose in the Death Overs with a 26-ball unbeaten 50.
AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket
