Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings and lay after 2025 NFL Draft

The design of 2025 is over and it is time to complete our Rookie concept preparations. Below I have put together my top 50 rookies for PPR SuperFlex competitions. Before we reach that ranking, I want to say a word about how to adjust these levels if you are half a PPR competition or a tight Premium League on a one-QB competition.

If you only start one quarterback, I would only prepare Cam Ward late until late in the late round 2, or halfway through the round 2 if you are really high for him. No other quarterback in this class is in my Top 40 in this class in a Quarterback competitions. If you wanted to reach Jaxson Dart in round 3, this should not be the worst choice, but it should be exactly the back of the design. I really don't know for sure if there is a quarterback in this class that once regularly produces as a top 12 option.

If you are in a non-PPR or Half-PPR competition, the runs will all get a boost, but not an equal boost. Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson and RJ Harvey would get the biggest boost. In that format, Treveyon Henderson takes the biggest hit and falls as low as RB6 in the class. That says a lot, because as you will see below, Henderson is my second favorite 2025 back in full PPR. He could lead all runs in catches playing in the Josh McDaniels system.

Finally, as a tight end-premium scoring, both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren can go up to round 1, and Loveland could go as high as Tier 2. Harold Fannin, Mason Taylor, Elia Arroyo and Terrance Ferguson all get a smaller boost and every can be considered with a round 2 pick.

The last thing I want to say is, yes, I have put numbers with their names because everyone loves rankings, but puts more stock in the levels than the ranking. Most levels give you options in multiple positions, depending on what you need.

Tier 1

1. Ashton Jeeyy, RB, Las Vagas Raiders

One man is an island in this class, and it's Jeanty. It is the 1.01, regardless of your scoring system or how many quarterbacks you can start. Jeanty arranges as my RB2 in the dynasty before playing a game and has a 2025 projection of 1,731 total yards, 12.6 touchdowns and 294 PPR fantasy points, which could make a top-five pick as Rookie.

Tier 2

2. Cam Ward, QB, Titans

3. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

4. Treeveyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

5. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

7. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

I think a reasonable person could see one of these players as the second best in the classroom, but the truth is that if Judkins is the man you want, you have to trade in a few places because he certainly goes later than most of these guys in most designs. Hunter has the best advantage in the classroom, and if he plays a Snap share of 80% with a broad recipient, he can be a top five-wide recipient in the dynasty by the end of the year. That said, if you are afraid of the risk that he will play both sides, Tetairoa McMillan is a great option as WR1. I love this layer and would try to trade in the top seven if I had chosen 8-12.

Tier 3

8. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

9. They causes causes, WR, Buccaners

10. Luther -load, WR, Bears

11. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

12. Colston Loveland, te Beren

13. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

14. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

I think I will be the low guy on Harvey, but as you can see, I think it would be reasonable to take it in the 8th choice, especially if you need a run. I was much higher on Johnson in the pre-Draft process and I am not entirely sure that the Broncos situation is considerably better than the Steelers. Both backs will share, and I am a little more comfortable bet on Johnson's talent.

Tier 4

15. Tyler Warren, Te, Colts

16. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

17. Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

18. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

19. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

20. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

It is impossible to say how long it takes before Milroe gets the chance to start in Seattle, but in Superflex his advantage is too stunning to pass on in the second half of the round 2. If you look at recent quarterbacks that have overcome from the top 30 picks, you see several incredible athletes, and Milroe is certainly that. Warren also has a lot of advantage, only a terrible landing place. I would not blame you if you still wanted to bet on the advantage and a future QB upgrade, but I would only do that if I rebuilt.

Tier 5

21. Harold Fannin, Te, Browns

22. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

23. Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins

24. Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

25. Tyler Shegh, QB, Saints

26. Mason Taylor, Te, Jets

27. Jordan James, RB, 49ers

This is the point where you may be just as happy to exchange for a round 2 -pick 2026. Sampson was much higher in my pre -Draft rankings, but it is difficult to get excited after the Browns Judkins had taken early in the round 2. James also starts behind a position that runs back, but there are enough mid-round 49 people who walked back to find success, that James was actually a riser tube for me after I was prepared behind Christian McCaffrey.

Tier 6

28. Devin Neal, RB, Saints

29. Kyle Williams, WR Patriots

30. Terrance Ferguson, Te, Rams

31. Elia Arroyo, Te, Seahawks

32. Trevor Etienne, RB, Panthers

33. Bhaysshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

34. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

Enough people have said enough words about why Sanders in the NFL Draft. I am certainly not ready to write it off, but I never thought he had elite on his head, I just hoped for the safety of design capital. Now he is in a dog fight to get one start. Devin Neal is my favorite player in this level, and when Alvin Kamara continues after 2025, I believe he could beat Kendre Miller for the RB1 lane in 2026.

Tier 7

35. Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs

36. Isaac Tesla, WR, Lions

37. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Browns

38. Damien Martinez, RB, Seahawks

39. Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

40. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans

41. Savion Williams, RB, Packers

42. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

43. DJ Giddens, RB, Colts

44. Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

45. Thomas Fidone, Te, Giants

46. ​​Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengal

47. Quinn Ewers, QB, Dolphins

48. Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

49. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, commanders

50. Gunnar helmet, te, titans

If we come until late in the late round 3, and certainly round 4, you feel free to get your husband. Martinez has talent that I love, Blue may have a chance of Rookie production, Royals and Smith get a chance with the Chiefs and Fidone is a top athlete. These are stress -free picks because 90% of them will be misses, so I would give priority to the personal preference and here. There are a few names in my top 50, which are in the consensus ranking. They are Woody Marks, Chimere Dike, Tai Felton, Tory Horton, Dont'e Thornton, Jaylin Lane and Ornde Gadsden. They are all great round 4 picks even if you prefer them.