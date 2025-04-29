Hockey looking for growth in Estonia

By having a superficial knowledge of sport and looking at the map, it would be easy to think that Estonia is one of those strong hockey countries. Only 82 kilometers north of Tallinn, the capital of the country, there is Helsinki, the capital of Finland, a super power of hockey, if you want. In the east there is Russia and in the south Estonia shares a border with Latvia, also a nation with a long hockey tradition.

In Estonia – with a population of only 1.4 million – however, hockey is behind both football and basketball. The Estonian Federation, who recently celebrated their 90th anniversary, is something of a push to increase the popularity of the sport in the country. In January, Estland organized the U20 DIV 1B tournament in the Tondiraba Arena in Tallinn, and today the same arena is the location for the DIV1B tournament for men.

“This is an important tournament for us,” says GM Jri Rooba, who can be called Mr. Hockey of Estonia. After all, he has been the GM of all Estonian teams in the last ten years, after he has coached the U18 and U20 -National teams after a solid gaming career. His son Robert is also the team captain in the Tallinn tournament.

“We should get a stage finish here, that would be good. So that we can show that we are at least at this level,” Rooba added.

There is no reason to concern after two games. Estonia conveniently defeated both Spain and Croatia, and although both under Estonia are arranged in the IIHF ranking, the way the team played a reason for optimism. Maybe they can even fight for a promotion to DIV1A?

“We can say that we get close to that level, but it would not be easy to play in that division. Our best players are good, but we still have to add more depth. We now have players who have won the Polish championship and players from the Finnish Liza and the Finnish Third-Tier League who needed to say, but we have more players say,”.

Coach Petri Skriko, a former Nhler and a team Finland star, has built his first rule around Robert Rooba, who has two 18-year-olds as his wing players. Maksim Burkov plays in the Czech U20 League and David Timofejev in the Finnish U20 League. (Timofejev plays for Kalpa Kuopio whose Liiga team is located in the middle of the Finnish League final, which means that Skiko misses the 25-year-old Kristjan Kombe from his top rule).

“Those children are the exception, they are very talented players and we have seen how well they played the U20 tournament here,” says Rooba. “We were not sure how they would gather it against men, but the first two games have proven that they belong here.”

The games of Estonia have attracted around 2000 enthusiastic fans to their games, and both Rooba and Skiko hope that the success of the team will make the Tondiraba Arena more supporters later this week.

In the long term, however, one tournament will not build the program of a country, and Rooba is well aware of it. What Estonia and Estonian players need is more ice age. More ice rinks and better competitions.

All in all, there are ten courses in the country, five of them in Tallinn, and three of them in the Tondiraba complex.

“We need more ice rinks, and that would require help from the state,” says Rooba. “I am from Tartu, and the ice rink there was made in an old warehouse of a shopping center. The ice rink is so small that there is hardly any room for the player's banks.”

Estonian Hockey has two hotspots: Tallinn and Narva. Only one player, Erik Novolainen, has mentioned his birthplace as something other than Tallinn or Narva. He was born in Kotka, Finland.

The Finnish connection is strong. In addition to Skiko, one of the assistant coaches is also Finnish, Mikko Maenpaa, who also coaches the HC Panter, an Estonian team that plays in the Latvian league.

“I wanted to have a good Finnish coach because I also wanted the head coach of the national team from outside and had no connections with Tallinn or Narva or teams,” says Rooba.

“We wanted to give the Estonian players a place where they can play in a major role in a good competition. The Latvian competition may not be as fast as, for example, the Finnish second -class League because the average age is a bit higher, but it is a good competition for our players. The Estonian competition is simply not strong enough,” he adopts.

Skiko has now been to Estonia for a year and a half and he enjoyed it.

“When I came here, I told the Federation that I don't want us to participate. I want us to do our best to win,” he says.

And that also applies to Rooba.

“We want our players to come to the dressing room of the national team and have the feeling that they can be pro players,” he says, proudly shows the dressing room that looks like the room of a Pro team with ice cream baths and massage rooms.

“Our camp started on April 7, and some players use their vacation days for this,” says Rooba. “We do our best so that they can concentrate on hockey when they are here.”