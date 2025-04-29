Sports
Four Hot Takes of the Spring Game from Michigan Football
Welcome to Michigan Musings! Every Monday this will serve at least until the start of the football season as your most important source for all things Michigan Wolverines; A weekly digest with thoughts and comments on (usually) the top stories from the week that was. Similar to a newsletter (Brew?), This will contain a range of stories and opinions, from football to basketball to hockey to pop culture and everything in between.
Take a cup of coffee, lean back and let it dive into it.
Hot Takes of the Michigan Spring -game
It's good to be back. Apologies for my absence last week, but the second F in the Holy Drie unit (belief, family, football) followed a precedent. What a week to return. Finally, after seven days of reading insights and statistics from those present, we farmers were also aware of the action of the annual spring scrimmage on TV.
Because we work here at the same time in the past and present, there is no need for rational. The measured vanilla take now have been driving in the ether for a week and were predictably boring.
- The defense is ahead of the attack. Copy/paste for each spring.
- Bryce Underwood showed flashes. Really not, a five -star recruit showed flash?!
- The offensive line looks improved. God, let's hope.
No, let's react exaggerated instead. Call me, take lamotta because we are going to fire some hot takes as a furious bull. These are opinions and exaggerations that we largely Believe that you are true, but the spicier today, the better. We can be rational in the fall. Let's go there.
Jadyn Davis will never take a meaningful snap on Michigan
Sigh. This take is equal parts Davis who throws movement, takes longer than a Shedeur Sanders -Pick and the existence of Bryce Underwood. According to all the instructions, Davis is a huge person and teammate, but he has been assigned in the pecking order by a younger generation view that has already been further developed.
In honesty, Davis has the talent to become a powerful four starter; His engineers have improved and he has the talent to make every throw on the field. Moreover, he has his legs to create and emphasize a defense, and he has more than enough above his shoulders. It's just never going to happen in Michigan.
This is the best defense in the University Football
With an attack that is comparable to service academies last season, Michigans Defense Stilltje Top-20 ended in scoring and Top-10 in total defense. After a slow start of the season, we saw several important pieces dominate against Ohio State, so that the final national champions were held at 10 points and 10 a total of fourth quarter. Then we saw most of the 2025 starting defense Alabamas starters in the Reliaquest Bowl. And now we have seen the majority of those players take a step in their progress.
Michigans Defense is full of recurring talent from last year and a star (s) at every level. About the line of defense, Rayshaun Benny has potentially accompanied an all-American with one of the three colosses in Trey Pierce, Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr. On the Rand, TJ Guy and Derrick Moore are the best hasty duo in the Big Ten, with backups Dominic Nichols and Cam Brandt fighting for the No. 2 spot in the conference.
Linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham are the best combination in the country and are supported by experienced reserves Jimmy Rolder and Jaydon Hood, and up-and-and-Comers Cole Sullivan and Troy Bowles.
In the secondary Wolverines Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Brandyn Hillman and Mason Curtis return, who started or played important snaps last season. This core is accompanied by first-year Shamari Earls, Arkansas Transfer TJ Metcalf and the return of All-American Caliber Safety bar Moore.
With Play Caller and Defensive OG Wink Martindale also back, this device could match 2023 as one of the best in Michigan's history. Speaking of the defense …
Dominic Nichols will lead this team in bags
Nichols moves differently than any other edge on this grid. The second -year student has nasty speed on the perimeter and misleading force when entering into attacking tackles. The most impressive, he understands how he can set up players and how he can play the Edge position with a cerebral approach.
Yes, he may not be a starter this season, but this second unit of Pass Rushers will be more than enough on the field to build team leading statistics. A second unit star, such as Shedeur Sanders on the Cleveland Browns (Oké, Last).
Shamari Earls will be better than Will Johnson
This is like the last bite Hot; We have to do the last take a little extra on this last take. Michael Phelps was put on this earth to swim. Michael Jordan was born to play basketball. Real first -year Shamari Earls is destined to be a star corner.
Earls already has the ideal size mentioned on 6-foot-2, 203 pounds with limbs longer than the list of teams that refused to set up Shedeur Sanders (seriously, this is the last one). The 18-year-old plays with the physicality of an upperclassman and the confidence that most of us only have three drinks.
What Earls will ultimately place about Johnson is his sustainability and combination of skills for man-to-man and zone. Johnson is an elite zone corner, but was always lacking in the consistency to stay on the field and the linear speed to stand in man-to-man (see Maryland wide recipient Prathers Touchdown in 2023).
Earls is already playing with instinctive man-to-man skills that are more difficult to find and his Freakish Teen Body Love gives the ability to stop. We are early, but circles back in 2027 and tell me that it was not intended to be digging all the time.
It's good to be back.
|
