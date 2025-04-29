



NCAA Tournament Bracket Lewisburg, Pa. The Patriot League champion Buckknell Men's Tennis Team goes south for his very first NCAA champion match. The Bizon will be confronted in the seventh placed Virginia in the first round at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boar's Head Resort in Charlottesville. Buckknell brings a 19-6 record to the NCAA tournament and binds the school record for dual-match victories in a season. The most recent of these was a 4-1 victory over Marine in the Patriot League Tournament final on April 20, which ensured the very first team bid in the NCAAS program. The only other NCAA participants of Buckknell were the Double Team of Gregg Cohenca and Evan Zimmer, who qualified for the individual flight championship in 2012. The bison is led by the 1-2 punch of Amar Amar Tahirovic (33-3) and Adam Stavrakas (35-3) at the top of the line-up. That DUO is a combined 68-6 in singles throughout the season, and both went undefeated in Patriot League game. Tahirovic was recently named Patriot League player of the year, and he is currently number 85 in the Ita Singles ranking. De Stuttgart, native to Germany represented in the Patriot League in the ITA Conference Masters in the fall, and he went on to the quarterfinals before he fell on Notre Dame's no. 20 Sebastian Dominko only one victory shy for the NCAA Singles Championship. Dominko was recently named Accplayer of the Year. The only other losses of Tahirovic are the no. 56 Loren byers of Penn State a loss that he later winged in the season and the number 1 ranking in Division III, Advik Mareedu of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Stavrakas joined Tahirovic in the first team of the All-Patriot League and he brings a 24-match winning streak in the NCAA championship. His last loss came to Richmond's Dylan Atkinson on November 8 and has since dropped only five sets. Liam Kilmer (18-6), Oscar Bain Moreno de Vega (19-7), Brendan McDonald (18-11), and Will Robinson (7-5) Around the line-up of the Bison Singles. All in all, the bizon has a 165-54 (.753) singles record during the entire season. Buckknell is tested by a Cavaliers team that is 20-7 in the season and number 4 arranged in the ITA team ranking list. Virginia was sown sixth in the ACC tournament, but went all the way to the final after disturbing previously unbeaten Wake Forest4-3 in the semi-final. The Cavaliers were beaten 4-2 by Stanford in the champion match in Cary, NC Virginia has two arranged players at the top of the line-up: No. 4 Rafael Jodar (17-2) and no. 27 Dylan Dietrich (22-8). Jodar was named ACC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-acc, while Dietrich earned a second team of all-acc nod. Dietrich was the accelerator of the year in 2024. Buckknell and Virginia will meet for the first time in Herentennis. The winner plays St. John's of Princeton in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m.

