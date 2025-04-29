Mens Tennis Set to host in NCAA Tournament – Stanford Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford men’s tennis earned the No. 4 national seed and the right to host up to three rounds of the NCAA Tournament, as unveiled by the Association on Monday. The Stanford regional will also include Pepperdine, Alabama and New Mexico.

Ranked No. 5 in the country by the ITA, the Cardinal will take on No. 72 New Mexico on Friday, May 2 at 1 p.m., while No. 25 Pepperdine and No. 35 Alabama will face off in the opening battle on Friday at Arrillaga Tennis Center-Taube Pavilion at 10 a.m. The winners will meet on Saturday, May 3 at 12 p.m.

The No. 4 national seed is the Cardinal’s highest since 2018, when it was also the No. 4 seed and hosted the first and second rounds.

Facing New Mexico for the first time since 1997, Stanford holds a 2-1 all-time mark against the Lobos. Stanford is 30-9 against Pepperdine, last meeting in 2024, and 1-0 against Alabama, winning the only meeting back in 1984. Stanford has met the Waves seven times in the NCAA Tournament, going 5-2, while the postseason meeting would be the first against New Mexico and Alabama.

Stanford is hosting for the first time since 2019, but it has advanced to the Super Regionals on the road in each of the last three tournaments after winning regionals at Harbard (2022), Columbia (2023) and Oklahoma (2024). The Cardinal has reached the Supers stage on the road in four of the last eight seasons, while no other program has more than one over that stretch.

Stanford enters the NCAA Tournament at 22-5 overall and as the ACC Champions in its first season in the conference. The 22 wins are the most for the Cardinal since 2018, while a 23rd win would represent its most since winning 25 in 2003.

Stanford is making its 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and 45th all-time, and it is 117-28 all-time in the event.