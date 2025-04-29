Crown summarizes the case for new jury in the trial of hockey players together

It looked like a typical evening in Jacks Bar on Richmond Row with many young people who drink, dance and have fun.

Article content But where the jury of the Superior Court was asked to concentrate in the security video that was shown during the process of five former Team Canada World Junior Hockey Champs was the woman with the ponytail in the gray tank top, blue jeans and black shoes. There was also the region of young hockey players who intersected the line-up and entered the bar.

Article content On Monday, for the first time, the jury was shown the complainant, when 20, who, according to the Kroon, was sexually abused by the hockey players in a hotel room in the Delta Armories Hotel in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018. Michael McLeod, 27, Alex Forenton, 25, Cal Foote, 26, Dillon Dube, 26, and Carter Hart, 26, have all not guilty of sexual violence. McLeod also did not owe a second complaint for sexual attack because he was a party to the violation. The allegations relate to a hockey canada gala that is held in London to celebrate the championship that was won earlier that year. After Justice Maria Carroccia gave the jury, which was chosen on Friday, assistant Crown lawyer Heather Donkers gave an overview of the crown store.

Article content The most important issue in the case is legal permission. What the jury of Donkers heard is the woman, whose identity is protected by the court, the players met at Jacks, had about eight drinks and went to the hotel with McLeod for consensual sex. That meeting is not part of the accusations of sexual violence. McLeod, however, sent an SMS to teammates asking if they wanted to participate in a three -way way while the woman was naked under the blankets in his room. What followed is the core of the matter, with all five to a variety of sexual activity with her. At one point there were 10 men in the hotel room. Donkers told the jury that some witnesses will say, on a certain part of the night, offered the woman to perform sexual acts, while the witness is expected to go with what the men wanted because she did not know what would happen if she would do something else.

Article content Donkers said that the jury will probably hear the woman say no or physically to specific acts, but she didn't think she had some choice because she was in the minority and intoxicated. At the end of the night, Donkers said that McLeod made two short videos in which the woman made wide explanations, as it was all consensual. De Kroon asked the jury to watch the videos closely and it is expected that they are not proof of permission with regard to the charges. Jacks Bar's video certificate was introduced to the jury by the testimony of London Police Det. Tiffany Waque. About 15 fragments of soundless images were taken from different camera branches in the establishment. The jury was shown a diagram of the layout of the jackets. In the videos, the jury could see the woman arriving at the bars front door with a friend at around 11:20 pm. Another clip shows the pair at the bar that buys shots and sniffs them down.

Article content Another file shows the woman and her friend in a photo posted on the Bars Social Media page. There was a clip of the dance floor with bodies that moved to the music and the lights were strong, between 11:20 and 11:40 pm the complainant could be seen dancing with other friends behind a man and woman hugging and kissing. The hockey team arrives between 11:20 and 11:40 pm and seems to be able to make its way to the front of the line to come in. About 17 of them are caught on security images that run the stairs in the bar after their identification has been checked. Another clip only shows the woman between 11:40 PM and midnight get money from a banking machine at the pool table, then buy a drink at the bar and drink there. She is also seen with a bouncer near the banking machine. She leaves the frame and a few minutes later a member of the team is in the video. The jury only heard evidence until early afternoon to allow them to vote for the federal elections. The process continues on Tuesday. [email protected] Read more Crown outlines a business for a new jury in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Mistrial Upgs Hockey Canada Sexual attack Trial, starting again on the road

