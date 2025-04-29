Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, touches on the second fastest IPL Century, Breaks T20 Record | Cricket -Nieuws





Rajasthan Royals Schoolboy Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest T20 Centurion after scoring a stunning 35-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest Centurion in Mens Twenty20 cricket when he led Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match in Jaipur. Suryavanshi has spoken a serious punishment to the bowling attack of Gujarats on Monday and hit 11 Sixes and seven four in his 101 out of 38 balls, while the hosts chased a 209-run target in 15.5 overs. The left-handed reached his 100 in 35 balls to register the second fastest century in the IPL history, while combining with Yashasvi Jaiswal in an opening partner of 166 run. It is a very good feeling. It is my first hundred in the IPL and it is my third innings. The result shown here after the training for the tournament, said the player of the game, Suryavanshi. I just see the ball and play. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL, and today it is materialized. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just concentrate on play. Suryavanshis Century was also the fastest by an Indian in the IPL, which improved Yusuf Pathans 37-Ball efforts for Rajasthan against the Mumbai Indians in 2010. Many congratulations to the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, wrote Pathhan on social media. Even more special to see it happen while playing for Rajasthan Royals, just like I did. Suryavanshi grabbed newspaper heads when he became the youngest player who earned a contract in the Lucrative IPL at the age of 13, before making his debut this month and announced himself in style with a six from the first ball with which he was confronted. He played in the domestic Ranji-trophy Red-Ball competition of 12 years last year and represented Indias Under-19 Side against Australia and scored a century of 58 balls. Suryavanshi also made a triple hundred in a local tournament in his home state Bihar. Rajasthan is eighth in the IPL classification, with the victory over Gujarat getting a five-game run for the 2008 champions.

