How Kalani Sitake navigates NCAA Landscape Deseret News

Kalani Sitake has a voice that he will use. His tone is one of common sense and humility.

College Football is nowadays like a circus with three ring Sitakes As a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of the American Football Coaches, Byus Head Coach would like to rule common sense.

Conference commissioners, TV executives, university presidents and athletic directors and our American legal system have loud voices, but Sitake told Waco, Texas, Sicem 365 Podcast Last week he hoped that the voices of coaches would also find an audience.

The key for me was just ensuring that the coaches are heard in our profession. It is our job to first give the student athlete. And I know that we are all paid to win games and do those things, but when you talk to coaches, we came to this company because we care about young people, specifically about young men playing football, Sitake told host David Smoak.

Sitake said that College coaches have many conversations about pitfalls and worries about what a Pandoras box could be with the transfer portal and NIL. I think there was a better grasp, he said.

Coaches strive to make it work and make it better and I am happy that I am part of that group.

Last week Sitake had two starters, All-American Kickoff-backper Keelan Marion and Middeste Linebacker Harrison Taggart, introduces their names in the transfer portal. There are also almost a dozen other byu players who have entered the portal.

Sitakes approach to his players who leave for the transfer portal is more like a favorite uncle than a coach who is entangled in recruiting warfare.

It is such an individual for individual matter, Sitake said on the podcast.

I think the first thing I do as a head coach is thanking for what they did for our program and appreciate them, and show them love they deserve. I will always encourage them. I want them to do what is best for them.

I feel that we have all the sources here to be at their best, and if it doesn't match what they expect, that's ok, he went on. Nowadays that is part of the University Football. I can work with guys who want to be here. I always want what is best for them, and I encourage them if they play somewhere else, except when we play them. But I want them to be appreciated the energy and effort they do here and I love them.

Most transfers are for playing time

Sitake said in his experience that there are several reasons for players to enter the portal, but in most conversations he has, the athlete just wants to be more on the field.

I can understand that, Sitake said. I think the key is that we just talk about it, and if we have the best best, I encourage them to do it.

Sitake said that at the end of the season position coaches and coordinators have interviews with players, and when it is an exit interview, most players, Hey, Coach, I am just looking for other possibilities to play.

Sitake said that the key is to just face it, not to hide it.

If they want to get to the portal, then it is. I mean, that's just the game. I do know that, sometimes when people think that the grass on the other side is greener, this usually does not mean that it works that way. I want to be able to help them get what they want. I want to know the reasons that they are leaving.

The hosts asked Sitake if he was of the opinion that it was important to be approachable with an open door with players and staff.

I am open to feedback myself, he said. I want to know how I can do better and what I can do to improve. And so I have no problem being with people in advance and to be directly, and I wish they do the same.

I know one thing I am not good at, and that thinks how you feel and what you think. If I were a mentalist, I would do something else. But I'm not. So I am fairly simple, he continued. If you want something, and if you are frustrated with something, I want to know, and if you are willing to talk to me about it, then we can come to a conclusion of what is best for all parties.

But I think it's important for me to give young men the chance to just hear them and what they think. I think feedback is often a gift. It's certain.

Sitake said that if coach leads players that there is nowhere that you should be in common to get your way.

I believe in Christ as our Savior and I try to follow his example. I think you do that by being genuine and trying to understand where they come from, their position and differences, he said. I didn't have a transfer portal when I played. I didn't have all the things they have now, but I want to understand. It is also a learning process for me.

Byu tries to nihil

How has NIL influenced the way he recruits in recent years and has managed players and schedules? Well, Sitake said he learned just like everyone else. He just wants to teach himself and it has been a process that he still adapts.

In recent weeks, Sitake has received commitments from various highly sought -after recruits in high school in the class of 2026, including Pine View Tight End of Brock Harris and Lone Peak Lineman Bott Mulitalo, who turned from Oregon. According to 247Sports, Byu has risen to No. 33 in recruiting rankings for that class with only seven obligations, the latest Lehi reception legend Glasd Glasker.

Managing zero monster

Sitake said that when Nil started, he did not panic, but tried to understand hard how it worked and how it could fit into culture and what he wanted to achieve as a team. This caused a team-wide approach with built brands and included resources for Walk-Als that achieved national headlines.

Now, with scheduling reductions and the house scheme are popping up, the entire NIL -Horizon with income Share P4 schools is obliged to pay athletes for an amount of $ 21 million per year per school.

Sitake said he saw the benefit of players who earned money that their university life would change, but he saw it as an opportunity to influence those changes for a lifetime.

I still wanted to concentrate on education and to learn how money could be really useful in the future and that, at the moment, the purchases they wanted to make, maybe not the wisest, he said. They had to think of themselves when they are older and have a family.

I mean, imagine what it would mean if we could all have started a pension fund when we were 18? That is a huge advantage for these young men. They have to learn how finances work and talk about taxes, because these guys know nothing about it.

Sitake said that the right counseling, financial information, guidance and expert advice for athletes became part of his approach.

So opening a whole new world for them of different things, how to be responsible, that immediate satisfaction now in spending is perhaps not the wisest, he said. Much of it is to create a budget and life within their resources. I don't know if you really need a second video console. That is up to them, but if they do, they might not be able to watch (game) movie or they focus on academics.

According to a Sports Illustrated article from 2009, 78% of the NFL players are bankrupt or under financial stress within two years after retirement. Professional athletes confronted with financial ruin At an alarming pace.

Sitake said that the biggest problem is nowadays to understand rules, regulations, what NIL is real. Is the name, image and parable or do you pay for game? All athletes will receive a salary with sharing income.

I am excited that student athletes are being paid. I am not one of these guys who say because I didn't have it, you can't have it. I mean, that's technology and that has grown and advanced. So were in a really good place. Our focus on entering high school and university is education, and we should now train them in zero and finance.

Sitakes sincerity is good for the AFCA and his voice should bear some weight.

But in the 1970s and 80s, who thought that university sports would bend so heavily under the burden of so much controversy?

From lawsuits to a weak grip on regulating the sport that the NCAA once ruled with a telephone book-thick set guidelines, it is a very different world.