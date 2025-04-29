Jannik Sinner launches the basis to empower children | ATP Tour





Player News Jannik Sinner launches the basis to empower children World No. 1 is planning to use education and sport to support the next generation April 28, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Jannik Sinner is one of the 29 players who have reached number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking.

By ATP staff Jannik Sinner announced the launch of the Jannik Sinner Foundation on Monday, which will be dedicated to the empowerment of children through education and sport. “Today is a very, very special day. I am happy to share that we are launching the Jannik Sinner Foundation,” Sinner said in a video that announced the news. “The idea behind [this] Is very simple: I want to return. Children are our future and everything we do in the foundation is rooted to help them. “We focus on two main areas: sport development and children's education.” According to the website of the foundationThe number 1 player in the PIF ATP ranking is grateful for the support he has been playing since his earliest days, and he would like to help enrich the future of the next generation by using education and sport. “It has always been something [that] I looked at, trying to help – especially children – because for me children are our future, “Sinner said.” Hopefully I can give them some small ways and paths where they can feel at ease and hopefully they will reach their dreams. With this basis we hopefully want to give younger children a great opportunity to realize their dreams. “ The foundation will contain an experienced board of directors, including Sinner's manager, Alex Vittur (Foundation President), Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and former CFO by Apple Luca Maestri. Director Christina Tauber will lead daily operations. In a press release, Sinner stated: “For me it is an honor to support children and young athletes. Sports have taught me invaluable lessons: discipline, resilience and the courage to remain faithful to myself. Lessons that I think they are worth sharing. We want to show children what is possible, not only in sports, but in life.”

