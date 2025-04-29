Hockey announces 2025-26 -schedule -Western Michigan University Athletics





Kalamazoo, me. Western Michigan has announced his schedule from 2025-26, which starts with an exhibition on 5 October. WMU is fresh from a 34-7-1 season where it won the National Championship, Penrose Cup and NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. The Broncos are the only team in the competition history that all wins in one season. For the third consecutive season, the Broncos play the USNTDP to start the season. This year's competition will be in Lawson Arena on Sunday 5 October. The regular season opener will take place on Thursday, October 9 against Ferris State. WMU will have a banner increasing ceremony prior to the game. The Brown and Gold will be Big Rapids, Mich. Visits to complete the series. After this, WMU gets its first long road trip of the season. Umass Lowell will host the Broncos on 17-18 October. It will only be the second and third meetings between the two programs. West -Michigan will then focus on rival Michigan. The Broncos will play in Ann Arbor on Friday 24 October before they organize the Wolverines on Saturday 25 October. From there, NCHC game starts with a road series in St. Cloud State (October 31,-November 1). The Broncos won all four games against the Huskies last season. WMU then gets four straight housing matches, two against Denver (November 7) and two against Miami (14-15 November). The Brown and Gold went against those two teams last season with 7-1-0. Then WMU will travel to Omaha for a series on November 21-22. WMU wiped the season series against the Mavericks last season. Minnesota Duluth will then be in the city on December 5-6 for the last NCHC series of 2025. The brown and gold then participate in the Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff on December 28 and 29. The Broncos are accompanied by Boston College, Wisconsin and Lake Superior State. To open the new year, Western Michigan will have a home and home with Notre Dame. WMU plays in South Bend, IND. On January 2 before he returns home to organize the Fighting Irish on January 3. The Broncos will see NCHC opponents the rest of the road, while the brown and gold travel to Denver on January 9-10. After a weekly week in the schedule, WMU remains on the road for two games against Minnesota Duluth (January 23-24). To end January, Omaha will be in the city for a few games on January 30-31. The Broncos will travel to Miami on 6-7 February before they return home on 13-14 February to host Arizona State. Colorado College is the following on the schedule, because the Broncos will play in Colorado Springs on 20-21 February. To end the regular season, West-Michigan is organizing North Dakota on 27 February. The brown and gold won the Penrose Cup against the Fighting Hawks last season. The quarterfinals of the NCHC will then take place on 6-8 March. The semi -final will be on March 14, while the champion match will be on 20 or 21 March. The higher seed in every match will be organized during the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2025/4/28/mens-ice-hockey-hockey-announces-2025-26-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos