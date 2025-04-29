



Cavaliers Cricket Club team with police commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi during the award ceremony of AM/NS India the Hindu Fic Cricket Trophy tournament in Dr. ir. Ysr RajaSekhara Aca-V-CA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. VDCA secretary K. Parthasarathi, Vice-President PV Sudhakar and DS Varma from the AM/NS are also seen. | Photocredit: V. Raju

Cavalier Cricket Club has won the 27th edition of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) IndiaThe Hindu Fic Cricket Trophy, here on Monday (April 28, 2025). This was the fourth time that Cavaliers won the trophy. The finals were played in Dr. Ys rajasekhara reddy aca-vdca stage. She defeated the winner Galaxy Cricket Club last year with 47 runs. Cavaliers first set a target of 282 in 49.3 overs, with M. ABHINAV scored a 100 in 122 balls of nine hits to the fence. Galaxy Cricket Club was bundled for 235, with Shamsher Yadav with a well -made 65 followed by G. Maheshs 44 and M. Hemanths 32. For Cavaliers, Preethpal Singh, B. Munish Varma and Nitin Tanwar each took two wickets. Varun Choudary previously took three wickets for 51 runs for Galaxy. AM-NS India The Hindu Fic Cricket Trophy Logo Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi presents the trophy to the winning team and said that India is no longer an underdog in the world of cricket. Nowadays it is transformed as the world leaders. He congratulates the winners and the second, he said there are many possibilities for young cricketers with the arrival of IPL. Speaking at the Valedictory, thanked the secretary of Cricket Association K. Parthasarathi of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association The Hindu and AM/NS for continuing to organize the tournament for 27 years. This year many records were broken. In a competition, Cavaliers made a record score of 501 for 2 in 50 overs, including a double hundred by Anshul Gupta. DS Varma van AM/NS, who is also the vice-president of VDCA, said that the best Batsman prize to M. Hemanth Reddy from Galaxy went to score 410 in four games, including three centuries and the fastest in just 36 balls. Amit Shukla van Cavaliers was awarded the best bowler for his 10 wickets in the tournament. The best all-rounder prize was awarded to Nitin Tanwar van Cavaliers for scoring 172 points and taking seven wickets. Dr. PV Sudhakar, former director of Andhra Medical College and vice-president of VDCA, and JKM Raju of Andhra Cricket Association were present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/cavaliers-win-arcelormittal-nippon-steel-india-the-hindu-fic-cricket-trophy/article69501544.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos