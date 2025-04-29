ASU adds 3-star RB Cardae Mack to 2026 football class





You get one. You lose one. Sometimes that is the way the recruitment world rolls. But it was a good week for the Arizona State Football staff, which staggered in two commitments in high school in 48 hours. Four-star broad recipient Nalin Scott from McEACECHERN High School in Georgia committed on April 28, while the Sun Devils took a promise of another Texas front view in the declining of Cardae Mack from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, which is 20 miles north of Houston. Scott (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was recruited by ASU wide recipient coach Hines Ward. He had 34 offers, with Michigan, Miami, Florida, Georgia and Auburn. Mack, a 5-foot-9, 195-ponder, was called a three-star perspective by 247sports and ESPN, but Rivals has him as four-star. Mack had 28 offers and ASU was his only visit. Among the other frees were BIG 12 competitors in Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, Colorado, Kansas and Central Florida, but he also had offers from other Power four brands in Oregon, USC and TREESSEEEE. He played Quarterback in high school and threw 1,864 yards and 18 touchdowns, while last season he ran 1,918 yards and another 22 scores. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The addition of Mack had the Sun Devils at number 16 in the team ranking list according to 247Sports, but it went to 13 after the dedication of Scott. ASU is third in the Big 12 behind Kansas, which is eighth but still has three obligations than ASU, and the state of Iowa, which is 11th with 13 commitments. Six of the 11 recruits from ASU come from Texas. Mack is the only one who walks back in the 2026 cycle, while Scott is the second broad receiver. Only one school for ASU has fewer recruits in its class than ASU, LSU. USC is in first place and has 23 commitments. So the school has received some recruitment momentum after losing one prospect, tightly ending Israel Briggs from the Redwood High School in Visalia, California. Briggs, coupled by 247sports such as the No. 69 player and no. 6 tight end, committed on 5 February but acquitted on 22 April. The farewell of ways between ASU and Briggs came after the player chose to make other visits, even though they are committed to ASU something that most schools frown on. He eventually visited LSU, Texas A&M, Miami and California. Despite the transfer of Briggs, ASU seems to be well filled in the position because it has a real first -year student in AJ IA, who was one of the striking artists in the recently closed spring exercises, as well as perhaps the most physical copy in Kentucky Transfer Khamari Anderson. The room also includes Redshirt first -year student Jayden Fortier, the number 1 recruit from Oregon a year ago, who missed 2024 with a torn ACL. It also has a tight end in the recruitment cycle of 2026 in Hayden Vercher van Thousand Oaks, California.

