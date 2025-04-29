



Birmingham, Ala. The Tennis team from Samford Men to Columbia, SC, to record the seminoles of the State of Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament, was announced on Monday evening. The competition will take place on Friday 2 May, the time of the competition has not yet been announced. The Tennis team of Samford Men viewed the NCAA tournament selection show in the Coca-Cola Hospitality Suite in the Pete Hanna Center. Head coach Oliver Reynolds Said it was a special experience to see the name of his team come up. “It is a pretty surrealistic feeling to be able to view that, of course in a place like Samford,” said Reynolds. “I am enthusiastic about our program and enthusiastic for this school. It is just a different chance for all our boys. We have recently had a number of great years and just to be able to come across that finish line this year and to pass that the latter bump is an important part for this team.” Samford enters the NCAA tournament with a record of 19-5 in general and 6-1 in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs won part of Socon's regular seasonal title and then pushed their ticket to the NCAA tournament by winning the Socon tournament with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Furman last Sunday. This marks the first NCAA tournament -performance by Samford since 2013. “It was a great feeling to see our name popping up and for them to talk about our school on the big screen,” Junior Sandep Mohandoss said. “It is clear a season to remember so far, but we still have things to give next week.” The state of Florida has a sign of 18-8 general and 9-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The seminoles fell to the eighth place Stanford in the second round of the ACC tournament, 4-3. Samford and Florida State have met four times, with FSU a 4-0 series ahead. The teams recently met in 2022, with the Seminoles who won a 4-0 win in a tournament in Tallahassee, FLA. The teams previously met each other in the NCAA tournament in 2008, with FSU Winning, 4-0, also in Tallahassee. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akltvfjfzhi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC5UHCSaxza https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDJCFEHDFGG Follow the bulldogs: For the latest news and information about Samford Men's Tennis, go to the official website for Samford Athletics atsamfordsports.com. Fans can also follow the bulldogs on social media at/Samfordsports(Facebook) and@Samford_mtennis(Twitter).

