



Grand Forks It will not be an easy first month of the Dane Jackson era at Und. The Fighting Hawks will play Manitoba in a pre -season exhibition before jumping into another challenging non -conference schedule. UND plays a home and house against St. Thomas, the third team of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, for opening the regular season last season. The series will be opened on Friday 10 October in Grand Forks. The serial final is Sunday 12 October in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. Then und Big Ten-Champion Minnesota arranges in a rivalry series before they travel to Clarkson to take second place of the ECAC. The other non-conference series is a home and home against Bemidji State on Thanksgiving Weekend and a home series against Mercyhurst in January. There are several side stories with the non -conference enemies. The schedule of St. Thomas is expected to be the inhabitant of Grand Forks Bauer Berry, the son of former und -coach Brad Berry, and graduated Mason Poolman of East Grand Forks, the son of the old und -Atletnish trainer Mark Poolman. The Clarkson series will be a homecoming for und senior Ellis Rickwood, who is switching from the Golden Knights this season. And this is Mercyhurst coach Rick Gotkin's 38th and last season at the helm. The longest coach of College Hockey will retire after the season. There are different highlights in the NCHC schedule. UND opens League Play against Minnesota Duluth on October 31,-Nov. 1. Und Junior Vooruit Anthony Menghini plays against his old team. Arizona State makes his first trip to Grand Forks on November 14-15. The Sun Devils have never played in Ralph Engelstad Arena. Und Mag Tempe, Ariz., Visit in January for the second consecutive season. The Fighting Hawks will play in Arizona State on January 24-25. Do -target defender Gibson Homer plays against his old team in that series. The Fighting Hawks will close the regular season 27-28 February with defending NCHC Penrose Cup and NCAA National Champion Western Michigan. Und does not travel to Miami or Denver. Colorado College and Western Michigan do not travel to Grand Forks. The NCHC play -offs will go to house sites completely this year and will start a week earlier. If und the NCAA tournament reaches, it can be placed on a regional site. Und host none. The NCAA Frozen Four will be in Las Vegas for the first time. 2025-26 and hockey schedule Home games in all caps

October 4 Manitoba (exhibition)

October 10 st. Thomas

October 12 in St. Thomas (Xcel Energy Center)

17-18 October Minnesota

October 24-25 at Clarkson

October 31,-Nov. 1 Minnesota Duluth

November 7-8 in Omaha

November 14-15 Arizona State

November 22 US Under-18 Team (Exhibition)

November 28-29 in Bemidji State/Bemidji State

December 5-6 in St. Cloud State

12-13 December Omaha

2-3 January Mercyhurst

January 9-10 at Colorado College

January 16-17 Denver

January 23-24 in the state of Arizona

6-7 February in Minnesota Duluth

13-14 February Miami

20-21 February ST. Cloud status

February 27-28 in Western Michigan

6-8 March NCHC Quarterfinals (with higher seed)

March 14 AD semi -finals (at higher seed)

March 21 AD Championship (with higher seed)

March 26-29 NCAA Regionals (Sioux Falls, SD, Loveland, Colo., Albany, NY, Worcester, Mass.)

9-11 April NCAA Frozen Four (Las Vegas)

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Since 2005, Schlossman has dealt with college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald. He is recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the best beat writer for the Herald's Circulation Circulation Division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the year twice. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach it at [email protected].

