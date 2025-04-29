Fourteen-year-old Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached a stunning 35-ball century on Monday in the Indian Premier League and fired Rajasthan Royals over the victory against Gujarat Titans.

The schoolboy, who was registered in the last auction at the age of only 13, appeared his third performance in the world's first T20 franchise tournament that memorable had hit the first ball of his debut for six.

He opened the batting with India star Yashasvi Jaiswal and confirmed his potential by breaking a sensational 101 of 38 deliveries and touching the second fastest century in the history of the competition.

Only West -Indian large Chris Gayle has a faster IPL -Ton to his name, with Suryavanshi who is past the will of Yusuf Pathan (37), David Miller (38), Travis Head (39) and England's Will Jacks (41).

Suryavanshi burned 11 Sixes and seven four against a family tree attack with former world number one Bowler Rashid Khan van Afghanistan and established India Internationals Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

He reached three figures by launching Khan's mysterious spider all over the Midwicket limit and was rejected three balls later by Krishna, his place in the history books safe.

Image:

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century





Jaiswal hugged the young person when he left the field, just like incoming battery Nitish Rana, and there was an admirable show of respect from the Gujarat -Velders, of whom many shake his hand while taking the applause.

“The young man will leave the park to a standing ovation,” said former India captain Ravi Shastri on comment. “It was such innings.”

'Dream' Ipl Century for Fearless Suryavanshi

“It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings,” said Suryavanshi. “What I have practiced for the past three four months is the result.

“It's like a dream to score for a century in the IPL.

“No, no fear. I don't think about that, I concentrate on play alone.”

Suryavanshi's battle partner Jaiswal, who saw Rajasthan's victory with 70 points of 40 balls, was full of praise for the teenage sensation.

“He has beaten incredible innings, one of the best I have seen,” said Jaiswal. “He was incredible today.

“He played absolutely great photos, you can see that he has worked very hard in the nets. He has the game, he has the temperament and the mentality, I wish him all the happiness to do well.”

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Image:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored the second fastest century in the IPL history at the age of just 14





Suryavanshi became the youngest player who bought in an IPL auction after he was selected by Rajasthan Royals for £ 105,000.

His selection only came a few weeks after he had beaten a 58-ball hundred for India U19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial test in Chennai.

Since then he has hit U19 half-centures against Sri Lanka and the VAE, as well as 71 from 42 balls for Bihar against Broda in the domestic 50-over competition of India.

Because he was born in 2011, he also created another record by becoming the first IPL cricket player who was born after the tournament started in 2008.

The previous youngest IPL -Debutant was Prayas Rai Burman, who was shown in 2019 on 16 years and 154 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the meantime, the Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest international cricket player in the IPL, who debuts for Punjab Kings at the age of 17 in 2018.

