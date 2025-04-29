



Columbia, SC The No. 13 South Carolina Mens Tennis Team has qualified for its 30one NCAA tournament in program history after earning a large bid, announced during the selection show on Monday evening. The GameCocks will organize the tournament in the Carolina Tennis Center for the third time in the past four seasons. South Carolina (19-7, 11-3 sec) will be confronted on Friday 2 May at 5:00 PM with VCU (13-11, 3-1 Conf) for his eighth consecutive tournament. The GameCocks come from a historic season that arrives this year's tournament. South Carolina broke the program record for most regular SEC victories in the season, with 11 including 10 ranked victories. After it was arranged in eighth place in the survey of the preseason, the team finished second in the conference classification that bonded the highest SEC finish in the program history. Moreover, South Carolina made an impressive run in the SEC tournament of 2025, by going to the champion competition for the second consecutive season and then it didn't go. 12 Mississippi State 4-3 in the semi-final after sailing along Florida with 4-1 in the quarterfinals. South Carolina was short of the title competition and fell 4-1 for the SEC champions Texas. Head coach Josh Has led the GameCocks to 11 AD tournaments. He earned his 250one Win with South Carolina during the SEC championship. The GameCocks have three singles and two Doubles rankings in the latest release of ITAS. Connor Thomson the team leads with a season high No. 12 standing followed by followed by Sean Daryabeigi (No. 112) and Lucas da Silva (No. 124). In Doubles Thomson and Da Silva this season are one of the best duos in the nation and they come to number 3, while Atakan Karahan And Belle Scream are ranked no. 53. Last week South Carolina took three All-SEC Honors. Thomson was named the first team for the third consecutive season, while da Silva and Caseeee were named after the second team. The GameCocks are one of the 11 sec programs to earn a NCAA performance this year and one of the four teams to host. Texas A&M, Texas and Tennessee are ready to host, while Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Oklahoma have qualified. Schedule Friday 2 May Samford vs Florida State 14:00 VCU vs. South Carolina 17:00 Saturday 3 May Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner 17:00

