The next big thing in the world cricket may have just arrived and he is only 14 years old.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi sent the IPL on Monday in a frenzy with an amazing 35-ball century, including 11 Sixes, to spear the Rajasthan Royals Run Chase while saving the Gujurat Titans with 25 balls and eight wickets in hand.

It was not only incredible that the teenager played in the richest cricket League in the world, or that he hit a hundred, but it was the fastest ton ever scored by an Indian player in the tournament.

It is only the second for Chris Gayles 30-ball century for RCB, when Suryavanshi was only two years old.

It is a very good feeling. It is my first hundred in the IPL and it is my third innings, he said after the game.

The result has shown here after the training for the tournament. I just see the ball and play.

Saging with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he gives positive things in teasing. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it came out.

There is no fear. I don't think much, I just concentrate on play.

The breakthrough display of brutal stroke of the boisterous left -handed opener, which is adoringly called by Fans Baasbaby because he is so young that he resembles the animated character from the film with the same title, has not come out of nowhere.

He has been a star in the Indian cricket for quite some time, although no one would have predicted that he would quickly bring the will of the current Indian test Mohammed Siraj, 105 test sailor Ishant Sharma and the world's best white ball spinner Rashid Khan down so early in his career.

Suryavanshi made his IPL debut only nine days before his incredible hundred, and stated that he was not easy to come up with the figures by launching Seamer Shardul Thakur, who grew seven wickets before the match in Indias famous 2021 Gabba Test Victory, over a wide range for six first ball.

He then made 34 out of 20 balls, including three Sixes, in a striking debut against the Luckknow Super Giants.

When he walked to the fold next to Indian test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryavanshi became the first player to play in the IPL who was born after the tournament started in 2008.

The Royals bought the prodigy during last year's MegaVeiling and won in an intense bid war with the Delhi Capitals that started with the basic price of US $ 30,000 before Rajasthan sealed the deal at US $ 200,000 ($ 311,000 AUD)

He was only 13 years old at the time and became the youngest cricket player ever to earn an IPL contract.

Suryavanshi came on the radar of IPL franchises by breaking talented teenagers in the park, even though they were much younger than his opponents.

Last year he destroyed a century of 58 balls, including four sixths, which opened the Batting in a youth test match against Australia under the 19S.

That knock made him the youngest Centurion ever in fewer than 19 internationals and after an unbeaten 332 it came in a competition of less than 19 in his state Bihar, which he made his first class debut for only 12 years old in a four -day game against Mumbai.

It of course made comparisons with the big Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut famous for Mumbai as a 15-year-old, while Suryavanshi Yuvraj Singh's record broke for the youngest player to debut in the Ranji trophy in the modern era for almost three years.

To break into the Indian test follow-up, as a 16-year-old as Tendulkar did during a tour through Pakistan in 1989, he will have to improve his red ball numbers, but luckily he has enough time on his side.

He played five games for Bihar with a highest score of 41 and an average of 10, while in domestic one -day cricket he has a highest score of 71 and average of 22 out of six games.

That is why former Indian opener Virender Sehwag gave him a strict warning less than a week ago.

I have seen many players who come, fame from one or two games, then they do nothing because they think they have become a star player, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Look at Virat Kohli. He started on 19 and has now played all 18 IPL seasons.

That is what Vaibhav should strive for. But if he thinks he made it just because he hit a six out of his first ball and earned a crore, he might not be next season.

While he has taken every step during his journey so far, questions were asked about the legitimacy of the age of Suryavanshis.

His official date of birth is March 27, 2011, but in an interview with BNN News Benipatti in 2023 Suryavanshi said he would be 14 on September 27, 2023.

Anyway, the talent of the young people cannot be denied and his strength to consistently release the ropes at such a young age is extremely impressive.

Former Indian players certainly have awe for his stroke during his IPL performances so far.

He is 14 but has the spirit of a 30-year-old, said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi looked self -confident against bowlers who have been bowling for years.

In the meantime, Suresh Raina stated that he will rule cricket in the future. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will show what he is capable of.

Yuvraj Singh was full of praise on Twitter, Harbhajan Singh labeled him a superstar in a tweet and the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went to his Instagram story to show that he was impressed.

Country Folk could claim that the upbringing in the countryside is the cause of its strength after his years.

I was inclined to exercise as a child. My father is a farmer. He built a small play area for me. I always practiced there. There were some children in my neighborhood. My father always called them and asked them to bow me to me. That is how it started, Suryavanshi told The Times of India in an interview last year.

He used to say Bat-Ball Khelega, cricket player Banega (you will play with bat and ball, become a cricket player, right)? He had faith in me.

After playing for four five years, my father took me to the city of Samastipur, where I registered for a cricket academy. After practicing two and a half years, I gave the 16 tests for the Vijay Merchant Trophy. I was standing by my age.

Through God's grace I started coaching under Manish Ojha, a former Ranji player (trophy). He taught me a lot and whatever I am today, it is because of him.

Suryavanshi models his game in a West India legend who retired before he was born.

For many years he has searched YouTube for videos of watching his fellow left-handed flow attacks to all parts, and trying to take over some of the properties in his own batting.

My idol is Brian Lara. I watch his videos and batting style. I just love his 400, not out of innings. I watched it several times, he told The Times of India.

The best thing I like about him is that he doesn't let the game between them. He doesn't give up. I have seen the match-winning attitude in him and this is the very best I want to learn from him.

I just love the way he took the game to the end and then won it.

I want to dominate the bowlers as Lara did.