Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian Head Brian Kelly

Kirby Smart has a sterling record and two national titles in the past four seasons. Steve Sarkisian is the only coach of the SEC who has made the play -off of the University Football for the past two seasons.

Brian Kelly and Kalen Deboer each coached in a national championship game at their previous school, but LSU and Alabama wait to see it in the SEC.

Lane Kiffin made Ole Miss National relevant, not an easy task. Josh Heupel ended Tennessee's years of disorder.

When ranking the football coaches of the SouthEasters Conference, it is a difficult proposal to anoint the man at number 1 at number 1. He is the man with the 53-5 record in the past four seasons.

Selecting a sec-two place also comes naturally. He is the man who brought new life to an under-performance program and brought his team to back-to-back college Football Play-Off semi-final performances for the past two seasons.

Then comes the challenge: understanding the logjam of four coaches behind top dogs Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian. By wading the bottom few coaches of the conference, the brain also teases.

This is how it shakes when mentioning the SEC coaches from number 1 to no. 16:

1. Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Georgias 11-3 Record with a SEC championship and Exit in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff counts as a downward season. That is a credit to smart. He raised Georgias Bar to the extent that the annual expectations are now what they used to be for Nick Sabans Alabama. The market for free agencies and zero dealing create a more difficult space for SMART to save the top talent, but its formula of ACE recruitment, elite development and smart defensive coaching remains a good one.

2. Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

Sarkisian is the best threat to Smarts Sec Throne. Texas Doubtful Gooi Sweep In the fourth quarter of the semi -finals of the College Football Playoff, despite the fact that Sark is an excellent gaming ball. What is even more important is that he is SMART as a great recruiter, and he is an excellent Quarterback developer. Texas waps him with an enviable war box. While he shows an agile hand with Quarterbacks, Sarkisian also brought the line-of-scrimmage toughness to the program that the program needed. If Sarkisian stays in Texas for the long term, then it is a matter of when, not if, he delivers a national title.

3. Brian Kelly (LSU)

LSU needed more rocket fuel, so Kelly opened his wallet. His personal donation led to zero fundraising after last season. Kelly also opened his spirit for completely embracing transfers. The influx of cash and mindset -pivot resulted in Kelly who compiled one of the best transfer in the countries. What does he do with it? His LSU official period is marked with good quarterbacks and insufficient defense. Kellys was good, not great, in a program that expects greatness. Repairing the defense remains the bridge to greatness. The transfers must help.

4. Kalen deboer (Alabama)

The first season of Doers was not a total bust that he defeated LSU and Auburn, but it cannot be praised. He lost to Vanderbilt and previously luxury Oklahoma. We knew that replacing the irreplaceable would not be easy. On the other hand, it must be better and fast. Deurs -teams accelerated in year 2 at earlier stops. His career .876 winning percentage says he can do this, but Alabama fans must see him do it in the SEC. Hiring the old Wingman Ryan Grubb to run the attack was a wise diversion. The link helped to bring Washington to the national title game in 2023.

5. Lane Kiffin (Mississippi)

Kiffin became a face of stability and consistency. What a turn, right? He is the SECS on the third longest advanced active coach and the best coach of the program since Johnny Vaught. Armed with his best team last season, however, the rebels wax at tight moments. Is there a higher level for Kiffin at Ole Miss? It is a fair question, but a question that should not overshadow his performance. The rebels are now a top 20 program and they drive a place in the Zeitgeist of the College Football. Much of it is an honor to Kiffin.

6. Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Heupel delivered the first Playoff performance by Tennessees last season, and that is not even as his best performance. He defeated rival Alabama twice In four years. HUMPLES UP-TEMPO attack brings opponents into conflict. That system, in combination with its calmness, proved exactly what Tennessee needed after the Mess pastor had made Jeremy Pruertt. Although it is reasonable to wonder if hutels are touching his ceiling, that ceiling exceeds what the Vols sniffed for two decades.

7. Elih Drinking Witz (Missouri)

How rare are Missouri's consecutive win seasons with double digits? Well, Gary Pinkel is the only other coach than Drinkwitz to get it done. Drinkwitz can switch a useful skills set in this era between coach and lobbyist. Missouris Nil -laws help to recruit Drinkwitzs Instate. What is even more important, he has made Missouri a player in the Sweepstakes transfer. When Drinkwitz's term of office was confronted with a bending point, he gave up the game and hired an offensive coordinator. He deserves the honor to perform the required change, rather than digging on his heels.

8. Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

Beamer beat Clemson twice in the last three years. That counts a lot. He hypes are boys for big competitions, and South Carolina achieved more consistency last season than before with Beamer. He is a solid recruiter and actually chooses stains to get a slap in the portal. South Carolina experienced a few low floors that they called cellars among earlier coaches Brad Scott, Lou Holtz and Will Muschamp. Beamer raised the floor and brought South Carolina to the door of the play -offs.

9. Mike Elko (Texas A&M)

While we encountered ourselves to cheer the efforts of Elkos during its first season, something interesting happened: his team lost four of the last five. Elkos Acht-Win debut holds as an acceptable start. In combination with his success of the Duke, it is fair to be bullish about his future. The aggies still have to develop their pass game, a Holdover theme from the Jimbo Fisher era. Texas A&M attracts enough talented players to accelerate, but can Elko develop a strong SEC -Quarterback? That question lingers.

10. Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Kirk Ferentz could not retire fast enough for Stoops, an Iowa -Alumnus. As soon as the toast of the sec little by little, the toast of the sec erodes. He delivered a number of commendable seasons, but he is getting old and staless is the enemy of the zero era. He is in a difficult spot coaching on the basketball-first school in a football-driven conference, where every dollar counts. Stoops must be considered the best coach in Kentuckys since Bear Bryant. His legacy will shine more than his end.

11. Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

File Oklahomas increase and contract extension for Venables before last season between the most unnecessary business movements of all time. A year later, Venables is a bad season away from the terrain of the hot chair. This program expects to be one of the elite. With Venables it had difficulty reaching mediocre. The midnight hour is approaching. Now, do you want the benefit? Oklahoma is one of the most improved teams in the conferences after a number of spectacular transfer handles. With the task of Venables on the line, he will return to calling the defense, his strong suit.

12. Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Freeze is like Katy Perry. Both were good once, but their best work happened more than ten years ago, and they started to come as hangers, clinging their fingertips to a world that left them behind. Freeze credit for good recruiting, but many coaches would recruit well at Auburn. He has to coach and develop better. There is enough talent in attack to produce more in 2025. This will be a crucial season for his term of office.

13. Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

Credit Lea for seeing the transfer portal as a weapon and not an obstacle for Vanderbilt. His intoxicating additions, starting with Quarterback Diego Pavia, brought life to a program that was flat. Consider the state of Vanderbilt before Lea: Winless in 2020, while a friends and family-mixed a women's football player welcomed who made an extra point. Lea made Vanderbilt relevant. That's a job. Setting permanent power will be more difficult.

14. Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Pittman became an effective bridge for Arkansas. He pulled the razorbacks from a wasteland inspired by Chad Morris and encouraged the masses by beating Texas in 2021 and shooting the jukebox. His peak is behind him and he had trouble maintaining the consistency of the selection in the era of the transfer. It is almost time for Pittmans Bridge to connect to someone else.

15. Billy Napier (Florida)

Florida opted for a different round with Napier instead of pressing the reset button. The rise of Quarterback DJ Lagway and Lageways steadfast support for Napier helped the coach to save his job and Florida joined the season better than ever before in his term of office. Florida was remarkably quiet in the transfer portal, and it still seems as if Napier and the Gators are playing with an old deck with cards. Napier will go as far as Lagway brings him.

16. Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)

Lebby inherited a tough situation like the third coach in three years at a school where winning seasons do not come easily. He failed to improve the situation in his first season. The more time passes, the well our respect deepens for what than Mullen and Mike Leach have achieved in the state of Mississippi. If this does not work for Lebby, he can return to a good offensive coordinator. If this does not work for MSU, point Round of Flush and repeat.

Blake TopmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]. Follow him on X@Btoppmeyer.