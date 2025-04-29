Herentennis To organize NCAA Tournament Regional for the second time in program history – UCF Athletics

ORLANDO – For the second time in program history, the No. 14 UCF mens tennis team is set to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament as the 15th-ranked national seed, welcoming South Florida (two-seed), Florida (three-seed) and Miami (fourth-seed) to the USTA National Campus.

The selection marks the eighth overall for the program and the second consecutive for head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess and Kareem Allaf in as many seasons. UCF last hosted a regional in 2021 as the nations ninth seed, advancing to the second round for the first time.

Fresh off a storied 2025 regular season, which preceded a trip to the Big 12 Championship title match, the Knights boast one of the nations strongest resumes. One of five teams to have four top-10 wins to their name, the Black and Gold are one of just three to have a winning record against the opponents (4-2).

Prior to Bruce-Burgess and Allafs arrival, UCF has played 838 matches at the Dl level without a top-10 win. Now, just 54 matches into their tenure and over a 22-match span, it has four.

During their first season at the realm, the Knights upset No. 23 Florida in the first round of the Tallahassee Regional, marking their second-ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

The Knights met with Miami in February, as the Hurricanes handed UCF its first loss of the season after an 8-0 start. While Florida and UCF’s last meeting remains in 2024’s historic NCAA first-round matchup, the Knights and second-seeded Bulls have split a mair of meetings this season.