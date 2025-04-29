



There will be a press conference in Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday morning for a large announcement with regard to women's sports in Seattle. The announcement that Vancouver would receive the seventh professional ladies' hockey League team came in a similar way on April 23. The newest franchise, which is now known as PWHL Vancouver, is the first expansion team of the competition. The range now extends to the west coast. Although the competition focused on Seattle, an agreement was not completed from last week, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. Although some may say that Seattle is the obvious shoe for falling, that does not mean that that is what would be there, Vice President of Business Activities Amy Scheer told the AP, about linking the nearby markets. Reducing travel certainly seems to be part of the strategy. Five of the six PWHL teams are clustered in and around New York and the furthest west that the competition is currently stretching is Minnesota. A few stops on the west coast, two hours apart would enable visitors to get more value for money. All seven teams are owned by the competition itself. PWHL Vancouver starts playing in the 2025-26 season, which starts this fall. The current second PWHL season was launched on November 30 and concludes May 3 with the play -offs to follow. Vancouver announced his team colors, blue and cream. The competition promised details with regard to an extension design, plus the inclusion of Vancouvers in the PWHL design of 2025 on 24 June, will follow in the coming weeks. PWHL Vancouver will participate in the ownership structure of the competitions under the Walter Group. The assumption is that expansion teams would do that too, at least for the time being. Los Angeles Dodgers -owner Mark Walter and his family are the primary financial backers of the PWHL. The championship trophy is called the Walter Cup. Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), the non -profit organization that operates Vancouvers annual fairs in Hastings Park, led the bid from Vancouvers. Pacific Coliseum, where PWHL Vancouver will play, is located on the PN property east of the city in the center. A practice facility, pne agrodome, is a short walk. Within a few hours after the announcement of 23 April, Scheer said that Vancouver had sold out deposits from the premium seasonal card. The PWHL Takeover Tour game played in the Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena in January between the Toronto Sceptres and the Montreal Victoire attracted 19,038 fans. The Sattle Stop Op that Tour in Climate Pledge Arena contained an announced crowd of 12,608. Outside of Climate Pledge Arena, which can accommodate 17,151 for Hockey, his potential locations in the neighborhood Accesso Showare Center in Kent, the home base of the Western Hockey Leagues Seattle Thunderbirds, and Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, where the Whls plays. Long Rumed Expansion arrived for less than two years after the formation of the PWHL was formally announced on August 29, 2023. In October, Scheer said that the AP told the competition on more than 20 markets for requesting proposals, with the aim of adding two teams against the following season. Factors in the search include market size, access to facilities, opportunities on economic partnership and potential for fans.

