



Four days of exciting action in So Paulo, Brazil, saw several Brazilians overcome on their home tables. Paralympic double bronze medal winner Joyce de Oliveira (BR) was at the top of the Podium Medal in the C1-5 category after she was the better by Alexandra Saint-Pierre (FRA) in an exciting final (3-2). The Oliveira could not be stopped in So Paulo and added two gold medals to her count with victories in the women's doubles and the mixed doubles. In combination with Catia Oliveira in the ladies double 5-10, the two again did not lose any double matches to claim the victory in the W5-10 class. In the mixed collaboration with Carlos Eduardo Freire de Moraes, she was at the top of the rankings in the XD10 class. For the Oliveira it was the second time that the victory claimed in both double events in the Challenger series after victories in Poland earlier this month. With gold in the mixed Doubles, Eduardo Freire de Moraes claimed his second victory in So Paulo after taking the singles victory in the C4-5 class. Teammate Bruna Alexandre (BRE) also continued to win on the W8-10 class. A few weeks after claiming a seasonal victory of the season in Wladyslawowo (Pol), Alexandre again proved that she defeated the singles event. The four -fold Paralympian secured the victory against fellow countryman Jennyfer Parinos (BH). Other home victories in the singles events were those of Gabriel Antunes de Oliveira in the men's C10 and Paulo Salmin in the men C7-8. Tribes, Towers and from Business Victorious Paris 2024 Bronze medal winner Other Cepas from Spain showed a top level of the game in the C9 event and defeated home favorite Lucas Dos Santos Carvalho (Bra) 3-0 in the final, while Ignacio Torres (Chi) landed at the top of the Mens C6 category. Tokyo 2020 Bronze medal winner Jenson van Emburgh (US) took gold in the Mens C3 event after he defeated Camargo KNAF (BH) in the final welder. Van Emburgh then worked with Alan Zachary Pickett (US) to claim the victory in the 4-8 class of the men. The Challenger event in So Paulo was the first of three para events that took place in the Brazillian City in 2025, with the ITTF World Para Elite and ITTF Pan American Para Championships that followed in October this year. Summary of the promotion Missed the action of So Paulo and do you want an extensive overview of the results? We covered you. Go to the results section of our website to view each result. And to relive the action of different tables, our YouTube page visits. What is the next place in the ITTF Para circuit? A step on the ladder of the future events, wants to bring Challenger a higher intensity and even more indispensable moments. From the debut in Wladyslawowo, Poland, the action took a trip to So Paulo, Brazil, with Montenegrin Capital Podgorica later this week. In the rest of the year, Challenger goes to Lasko (Slovenia), Kaohsiung (Chinese Taipei), Astana (Kazakhstan), Al Ain (VAE) and Giza (Egypt). General news para table tennis

