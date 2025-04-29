Sports
Two 2026 NFL Mock Draftts Project Michigan Football CB Jyaire Hill as a round 1 pick
The Michigan Wolverines have had at least one first pick pick in every NFL concept since 2019. This year the Wolverines saw three of their players go in the first round: Mason Graham, Colston Loveland and Kenneth Grant. Will that trend continue in 2026?
Although the University Football season is away for months, NFL conceppe experts started analyzing the NFL concept of 2026, and most early fake concepts have no wolverine in round 1. But we have found two that one Michigan player has, and the player can shock some fans.
Bleacher report Michigan Cornerback Jyaire Hill No. 15 Go to the Dallas Cowboys:
While the cowboys spent a third round pick on Shavon Revel Jr. During the weekend, the defense could still use further help at Cornerback.
Trevon Diggs missed most of 2023 with a torn ACL and again destroyed the same knee last season. Daron Bland also dealt with injuries in 2024 and is about to enter a contract year. Moreover, the defense needs someone to cover the lock after Jourdan Lewis left for Jacksonville during the free desk.
Michigan's Jyaire Hill gives Dallas a corner that has experience on the outside and on line -up at Nickel, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
“Has explosive movement skills and the liquidatletics and the ability of the instructions to come down and cover final recipients,” said Draft Buzz about his number 1 corner on the way to summer.
–Bleacher report
But BR was not the only site where Hill went in round 1 of the '26 design. FOX Sports is also high on the Junior Cornerback. Rob Rang Projects Hill to go 29th in general to the Baltimore Ravens in his far too early Mock Draft.
A nagging injury that kept the star Will Johnson out of the field for a large part of the 2024 season pushed Hill Hill on the field as a second year; Sometimes he struggled, councils wrong and was beaten for three touchdowns. However, he has the frame, physicality and speed to excite scouts. I see a gifted prospect ready to make a big leap forward in 2025.
–FOX Sports
Hill had one up and down 2024 season as a starter for Michigan. Hill started the opposite Will Johnson, but when Johnson went down, Hill stood in line against the top of the opposition. Hill struggled in the coverage of the pass, mainly against double movements. But he would also show flashes of a high ceiling. Hill made 32 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, one bag and one int for Michigan's defense. He also saw a limited playing time in the play for unknown reasons that also resulted in a number change.
But in 2025 Hill is expected to play an important role for Michigan in the secondary. If he was going to be a top-15 pick, it would be extremely good for the defense of the Wolverines.
