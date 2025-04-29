Max Purcell accepts a doping ban of 18 months of tennis for unintended excessive infusion





The dual Grand Slam Doubles champion Max Purcell from Australia has accepted a ban of 18 months after violating anti-doping rules, said the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Purcell admitted to a violation of rules with regard to the use of a “forbidden method” after unconsciously receiving an IV infusion of vitamins above the permitted limit of 100 milliliters in a period of 12 hours and entered a provisional suspension in mid-December. He said the moment he informed the clinic that he was a professional athlete and that the infusion had to be less than 100 ml. The ITIA said that the 27-year-old at the end of 2023 had received IV infusions of more than 500 ml twice, but his full cooperation and sharing information during the study had made a reduction in the 25 percent sanction possible. Purcell and Doubles partner Jordan Thompson won the US Open last year. ((Getty Images: Al Bello)) “This case does not include a player who tests a positive test for a forbidden substance, but shows that the anti-doping rules are wider than that,” said Itia CEO Karen Moorhouse. “It also shows that the ITIA regards intelligence from different sources with the compelling goal of protecting everyone who falls under the tennis anti-doping rules and to guarantee a level playing field for everyone.” Purcell said that the stress of the current case “was seriously affected [his] Quality of life “in recent months. “Not being able to sleep and eat well, and refuse to be alone, to the development of nervous and fearful tics that I still fight from day to day,” said Purcell in a statement he placed on Instagram. “I couldn't sit and enjoy without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of which sanction I would receive. “I am so happy that this is finally over for me and I can continue my life.” Instagram -Charging content The suspension of Purcell ends on 11 June 2026, after he has taken into account the time that has already been served. He will also lose results and prize money from the date of his first violation of the anti-doping rule on December 16, 2023, until his first next negative doping control monster provided on 3 February 2024. Purcell is also forbidden to play, coach at or attend tennis events punished by the members of the independent ITIA, which was founded by the administrative bodies of the sport. Purcell, who won the title of the men's doubles in Wimbledon in 2022 and last year at the US Open, is the latest Grand Slam winner who fell the doping instructions. Four times French open winner Iga Swiateek last year accepted a suspension of one month after testing positive on the forbidden drug trimetazidine after contamination of sleep medication. World number one Jannik Sinner was released from misconduct after two failed tests for an anabolic agent Clostebol, but accepted a ban from three months earlier this year after a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency. Reuters

