Trial Set To Start in the sexual attack of former Junior Hockey Players

A young woman thought she had no choice but to go along with what a group of hockey players told her to do in a London, Ont., hotel room almost seven years ago, prosecutors told a court in Ontario on Monday when the trial of the sexual attack of the players started.

The woman, who was then 20, had met Michael McLeod earlier that evening in a bar where he and several other members of Canada's World Junior Hockey team had disappeared after attending a gala, officer of Justice Heather Donkers told the court.

She had come to the bar with friends and had about eight drinks before she left with McLeod, Donkers said. The two went to his hotel room and had sex, the crown said and noted that that meeting is not part of the process.

Shortly thereafter, while the woman was naked under the blankets, McLeod began to invite others in the room, Donkers said. He sent an SMS to teammates in a group cat, asking if someone wanted to be in a “three -way” and wanted to share his room number, and reached for others in the corridor, the public prosecutor claimed.

A number of sexual acts found themselves ahead in the coming hours, and although the complainant is expected to testify that she did not say no or physically resist, she felt that she had to go with what the men wanted, said Donkers.

“When she was in this hotel room at the age of 20, drunk and a group of big men she didn't know they spoke to each other as if she wasn't there, and then they started to tell her to do certain things, she didn't feel she had a choice in the case,” said the public prosecutor.

Jury members who have the case of MCLEOD and his co-accused Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote Wegen, heard the detailed allegations against the five players on Monday.

All five accused have argued not guilty of sexual abuse. MCLEOD has also argued not guilty of being an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.

Please note: the following sections contain graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

In her opening comments on the jury, Donkers claimed that each of the players had sexual acts with the woman without her voluntary permission, and that McLeod encouraged his teammates to make this known that the woman had not agreed.

McLeod, Hart and Dube are accused of obtaining oral sex from the woman without her permission, and Dube is also accused of having hit her buttocks while she was busy with someone else's sexual act.

Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant without her permission in the bathroom. Foote is said to have done the splits over her face and have grazed its genitals on it without her permission.

The crown claims that McLeod also penetrated her vaginally without her permission at the end of the night.

The players have not taken any steps to ensure that there was “confirming permission”, the crown claimed. “Instead, they just did what they wanted.”

Some witnesses are expected to witnesses that at some points in the night offered the woman to perform certain sexual acts or asked if anyone would have sex with her, Donkers said.

The complainant is expected to say that she “went with what the men wanted … because she was drunk, uncomfortable and she didn't know what would happen if she would do something else,” said the public prosecutor.

The woman tried to leave the room occasionally, but the men pulled her over to stay and she noticed that she “went through the movements” to get through the night, Donkers said.

There may be times when jury members find it difficult to understand what the complainant thought and did in the light of the “unexpected situation” in the hotel room, the public prosecutor said. But the case is not about how jury members believe that they would act or how they think someone should act under those circumstances, she said.

On the contrary, Donkers said, the case concentrates on permission and whether the complainant “voluntarily corresponded to do any case of sexual activities that took place when they happened.”

The process is expected to hear about two short videos that McLeod took at the end of the night of the complainant, in which she says that what happened was consensual, Donkers said. The crown intends to claim that this is not evidence that she has made permission.

The court is also expected to hear that McLeod texts the woman after the incident had been reported to the police, asking what she could do to “make this disappear,” the persecution said.

De Kroon said that it is expected to provide evidence of a group cat in which all five accused are involved and some other members of the team they discussed to ensure that their reports of that night corresponded.

DUBE and FOOTE would also have called a few teammates and asked them to leave what they had done while discussing that night, the crown said.

Also on Monday, Court also viewed some security video from the bar where the complainant and some players were earlier at night.

Jury members were fired early on Monday to give them the time to vote for the federal elections. The test will be resumed on Tuesday.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on April 28, 2025.