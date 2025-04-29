Sports
Trial Set To Start in the sexual attack of former Junior Hockey Players
A young woman thought she had no choice but to go along with what a group of hockey players told her to do in a London, Ont., hotel room almost seven years ago, prosecutors told a court in Ontario on Monday when the trial of the sexual attack of the players started.
The woman, who was then 20, had met Michael McLeod earlier that evening in a bar where he and several other members of Canada's World Junior Hockey team had disappeared after attending a gala, officer of Justice Heather Donkers told the court.
She had come to the bar with friends and had about eight drinks before she left with McLeod, Donkers said. The two went to his hotel room and had sex, the crown said and noted that that meeting is not part of the process.
Shortly thereafter, while the woman was naked under the blankets, McLeod began to invite others in the room, Donkers said. He sent an SMS to teammates in a group cat, asking if someone wanted to be in a “three -way” and wanted to share his room number, and reached for others in the corridor, the public prosecutor claimed.
A number of sexual acts found themselves ahead in the coming hours, and although the complainant is expected to testify that she did not say no or physically resist, she felt that she had to go with what the men wanted, said Donkers.
“When she was in this hotel room at the age of 20, drunk and a group of big men she didn't know they spoke to each other as if she wasn't there, and then they started to tell her to do certain things, she didn't feel she had a choice in the case,” said the public prosecutor.
Jury members who have the case of MCLEOD and his co-accused Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote Wegen, heard the detailed allegations against the five players on Monday.
All five accused have argued not guilty of sexual abuse. MCLEOD has also argued not guilty of being an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.
Please note: the following sections contain graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.
In her opening comments on the jury, Donkers claimed that each of the players had sexual acts with the woman without her voluntary permission, and that McLeod encouraged his teammates to make this known that the woman had not agreed.
McLeod, Hart and Dube are accused of obtaining oral sex from the woman without her permission, and Dube is also accused of having hit her buttocks while she was busy with someone else's sexual act.
Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant without her permission in the bathroom. Foote is said to have done the splits over her face and have grazed its genitals on it without her permission.
The crown claims that McLeod also penetrated her vaginally without her permission at the end of the night.
The players have not taken any steps to ensure that there was “confirming permission”, the crown claimed. “Instead, they just did what they wanted.”
Some witnesses are expected to witnesses that at some points in the night offered the woman to perform certain sexual acts or asked if anyone would have sex with her, Donkers said.
The complainant is expected to say that she “went with what the men wanted … because she was drunk, uncomfortable and she didn't know what would happen if she would do something else,” said the public prosecutor.
The woman tried to leave the room occasionally, but the men pulled her over to stay and she noticed that she “went through the movements” to get through the night, Donkers said.
There may be times when jury members find it difficult to understand what the complainant thought and did in the light of the “unexpected situation” in the hotel room, the public prosecutor said. But the case is not about how jury members believe that they would act or how they think someone should act under those circumstances, she said.
On the contrary, Donkers said, the case concentrates on permission and whether the complainant “voluntarily corresponded to do any case of sexual activities that took place when they happened.”
The process is expected to hear about two short videos that McLeod took at the end of the night of the complainant, in which she says that what happened was consensual, Donkers said. The crown intends to claim that this is not evidence that she has made permission.
The court is also expected to hear that McLeod texts the woman after the incident had been reported to the police, asking what she could do to “make this disappear,” the persecution said.
De Kroon said that it is expected to provide evidence of a group cat in which all five accused are involved and some other members of the team they discussed to ensure that their reports of that night corresponded.
DUBE and FOOTE would also have called a few teammates and asked them to leave what they had done while discussing that night, the crown said.
Also on Monday, Court also viewed some security video from the bar where the complainant and some players were earlier at night.
Jury members were fired early on Monday to give them the time to vote for the federal elections. The test will be resumed on Tuesday.
This report from the Canadian Press was first published on April 28, 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tsn.ca/hockey-canada/trial-set-to-begin-in-former-world-junior-hockey-players-sexual-assault-case-1.2296844
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andrew Gilligan: Can the Conservatives rebuild by mayors?
- Profile of Hasan Nasbi, head of the presidential communication office who has just resigned
- This year's Euro Skills Finals was announced
- Andreeva and Gauff -Proceeds Before Spain Power Stragage stops playing | Tennis
- Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi to chair the second meeting on the incident, OPS Counter -terrorist underway at J&K – Top points to Know
- 'Injured wound' in Trump Rates, 'economist' editor warns
- Georgia Football Spring Transfer Portal Repairing when Bulldogs even come true
- Pahalgam attack: What the Boycot of India means for Pakistan Cricket and the board
- Demo to Malang City DPRD, urges the police to capture Roy Suryo about the slander of the fake diploma of Jokowi
- “The youth of the country is ready and disruptive”: PM Narendra Modi
- Talented athletes received ATAS financing
- Yemen's Houti rebels say to the migrants of Africa and kill at least 68