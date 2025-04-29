Talented athletes received ATAS financing

Athletes located in island and rural communities will benefit from the financing of gym for travel expenses

Performance athletes from Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have received financing to help them cover the costs of traveling to training and competitions for the following year.

The Athlete Travel Award Scheme (ATAS) is in his eighth year, the money is to ensure that talented athletes who live in national and island communities have the same access to training, competition and development opportunities as athletes who live on the mainland.

Travel and accommodation costs can emphasize island and on nationally based athletes, which means that they are less likely to compete in certain competitions that would help their journey as a athlete, helps to recover atas financing without moving the athletes of their communities.

ATAS is financed by sportScotland and the four local councils. Successful athletes can benefit from a maximum of 1500 from the program to help with travel and accommodation costs in attending training and competitions.

This year 41 athletes benefited from 22 sports, with a total of 70,868 between them.

It will be a huge year for many athletes of island communities with the Orkney 2025 Island Games that take place in July. It offers a unique opportunity for athletes from Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles to represent their communities during a multisport event in Scotland.

Inverness-based Iona Scott is one of those who receive financing. Iona has made the Scottish junior orientation and the British Orienting Talent Squad.

She said: I am very grateful to receive this support from Highlife Highland and sportScotland. This financing will enable me to continue to compete on regional, national and international events. It will also enable me to attend GB training camps to promote my progression as a athlete.

Emily Mcarthur will represent Orkney in athletics on the Island Games. She said: I am really happy that I received the travel price this year. I had a difficult start to the season, with a broken ankle during the indoor competition in Glasgow in February. The recovery process has been a challenge and is still underway, but I have had fantastic support from so many people.

It is now so important for me to ensure that I get the most out of the rest of this season and travel is clearly a large part of it. We have identified some of the competitions for which I hope to travel in the south in the coming months.

Everyone in Orkney knows what a big costs it is traveling from the county, so receiving this travel price is a huge boost. It will hopefully allow me to participate in more large competitions, outdoors throughout the summer, then in the inner season in early 2026.

In addition to the financial element, it is simply very nice to be recognized by the price. Wherever I race, I always have the feeling that I am doing my best to represent Orkney and have that official support behind you is brilliant.

Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive of sportScotland, said:

Bee sportScotland We acknowledge the difficulties with which athletes in rural communities are confronted in access to the best possible training and competition. ATAS is an important program to help athletes with those specific challenges. “

This is an exciting time for sports in our island communities. Orkney 2025 will be a historical opportunity and a great opportunity for local athletes to compete at a multi -port event at home.

High Life Highlands Head of Sports Development Darren Reid said: High Life Highland continues to support our talented athletes, and ensures that they have the best possible opportunities to excel in their chosen sports at the highest levels of competition.

Their achievements continue to be proud of the region and help increase the profile of the highlands on the national and international stage. We extend our best wishes for their constant success.

The Athlete Travel Award schedule plays an important role in enabling this support, and we are genuinely grateful for sports scotland for their valuable contribution. “

More information about the Athlete Travel Award schedule can be found on the Sports scotland website

The full list of athletes that will benefit from financing is:

Highland (12)

Ross Gollan – Athletics

Andrew Baird Athletics

Grace Alexander Basketball

Olivia Poole Cycling

Hannah McCook Golf

Miguel Alexander Travel Gymnastics

Lucy Daly Judo

Iona Scott Orienteering

Heather Gordon Rowing

Emily Rothney Snowboarding

Matthew McCreadie – Swimming

Phoebe strachan surfing

Orkney (15)

Emily Mcarthur Athletics

Taylah Paterson Athletics

Jody Groundwater Badminton

Shannon Leslie Badminton

Hope Henderson Klimmt

Amy Golder Kickboxing

Zara Braid Netball

Owen Spence Rugby

Cailyn Williamson Rugby

Finlay Scott Squash

Alpha prize swimming

Eve Wood Swimming

Angus Robertson Weightlifting

Ross Sinclair weightlifting

Sam Squire Volleyball

Shetland (6)

Michelle Sandison Athletics

Layla Todd Athletics

Mairi Gifford Herming

Hannah Williamson Hockey

Ella Johnson – Netball

Connor Burgess – Table tennis

Western Isles (8)

Ewan Amos Athletics

James Anderson Athletics

Rowan Campbell Athletics

Muriel MacLeod Athletics

Abbie Stewart Athletics

Kirsty Maclean Football

Kyla McMurdo football

Samuel Maclennan Football