Pahalgam attack: What the Boycot of India means for Pakistan Cricket and the board







In the aftermath of the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has included a number of important stands to isolate Pakistan. The steps come not only from the political position, but also from a sporting perspective, with the aim of breaking all possible ties with the country. Although India has not been playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the 2012-2013 series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) not to place the two teams in the same groups in global events in worldwide events. Pakistan's cricket income has a considerable dependence on India, whether it is direct or indirect. But with the Indian government and the BCCI who decide to harden their attitude in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan will face a huge financial impact. No Indo-Pak-Cricket in ICC events: If India and Pakistan are not placed in the same group of ICC events such as the World Cup and, Champions Trophy, the chances of the two teams opposite each other reduce massively. When it comes to global cricket events, the organizers have deliberately put India and Pakistan in the same group to maximize sales. But with the BCCI who asks the ICC not to do that again, the income will certainly take a hit. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India versus Pakistan cricket matches have generated an estimated RS 10,000 crore ($ 1.3 billion) in the past two decades. Advertisers even agree to increase extravagant prices for 10-second advertisements during India versus Pakistan competitions. The PCB depends a lot on the income it deserves from the ICC, but the Boycot of India can lead to the income of the top organization taking a hit, which would also directly affect Pakistan's income. With Pakistan struggling to cross ICC events of ICC events even in the current times, the entire tournament could end without a single Indo-Pak match being observed. It is expected that a reduced advertisement revenues will have a significant impact on PCB's income. Boycot broadcast: The broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already stopped in India, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Even the upcoming international competitions of the Pakistan Cricket team will probably not be broadcast in India. The development will therefore influence a large part of the income that the PCB deserves from Indian broadcasters. Already in Financial Goldrums about their unprofessional matters in recent years, the crisis tries that the PCB has tried to soften a long looks to hit a whole new layer. Even YouTube channels from a number of former Pakistani cricketers are forbidden in India. The will of Shoaib akhtar, Basit Ali, Rashit Latif, etc. succeed in generating a lot of income via social media because of Indian fans. But that would no longer be possible. In the past, even former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja even emphasized how dependent the PCB is in India because of its income flows. “The ICC is a politicized body divided between the Asian and Western blocks and 90 percent of its income is generated from India. It is frightening,” Raja had said in October 2021, when he was a month of work as a PCB chef. “In a sense, the business houses of India Pakistan Cricket and if the Indian Prime Minister decides that he will not allow financing to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse,” he added. Topics mentioned in this article

