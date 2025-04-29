Georgia Football Spring Transfer Portal Repairing when Bulldogs even come true

Athens, the Spring Transfer Portal window is officially closed and does this last Friday.

Those in the portal can still find new houses, such as former Bulldogs Chris Peal and Branson Robinson. But for the most part the dust is arranged and we have a much better idea of ​​what Georgias Roster will look like like the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs were quite aggressive in making additions and brought in four new players. The Bulldogs have added 10 players about the two portal windows.

Given what Kirby Smart had to say about his team after the spring training, it used the transfer portal again to meet some needs in his selection.

Georgia gets some much needed help with external Linebacker

No position had a larger hole than BuitenLinebacker. In steps of army transfer Elo Modozie to fill it for the bulldogs.

He checks many boxes that Georgia likes. Multiple years of suitability. Proven production too, while he led an army in bags a season ago.

The biggest question about modoing will be how he translates into the sec. But given his army background, he should be able to handle the mental hardships that are accompanied by the transition to the Georgia program.

The addition of Modozie puts less on the shoulders of Gabe Harris and Quintavius ​​Johnson. It will still be important pieces about the Georgia Defense 2025, but Modozie gives Georgia a much needed help at the Buitenlinebacker place.

Running back adds strength

Robinson who entered the transfer portal, thinned the running back room a bit. Injuries prevented the now former Georgia that ran back that ran back the powerful runs that Georgia needed.

Which means that the addition of Joshua McCray from Illinois is all the impact.

Georgia did not have much proven depth behind Nate Frazier. McCray led Illinois in hurry last season and added 10 hasty touchdowns.

On 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, McCray has to bring the necessary physicality in the running back room.

However, it is no guarantee that McCray will arise as an important piece in the position. A year ago Georgia brought a tight end within Benjamin YuroSek from Stanford, only to see Lawson Luckie a superior season.

Between Roderick Robinson, Bo Walker, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. there are numerous options in the running back room behind Frazier. But now have as much proven production as McCray.

More depth on the lines of scrimmage

Smart was Frank when he spoke about how he felt about his attacking and defending lines after the Springpring.

I think when you look over the teams we play, the Upper Echelon, best teams in our conference, they win with the Scrimmage line, Smart said. Were probably not so good on the line of scrimmage if we have been in the past three to four years. We have time to get there, and we have to get there.

Rarely high-end starters come from the transfer portal along the attacking and defensive line. And if they do that, there are usually an all-out-offering wars to land them.

Yet Georgia found a way to add beef to both the attacking and defensive lines of Scrimmage. It added Joshua Horton from Miami to the line of defense and then brought UCFS Waltclaire Flynn to the attacking line.

Both players have long runways, because Horton is eligible for another three years and Flynn has four. Both also come from the state of Georgia, who played their high school football at Langston Hughes High School and Grayson High School respectively.

Both help offer a better depth at the lower levels of the grid. It would be a surprise to see serious snaps in 2025. But that does not mean that they cannot help this program, whether in the present or the future.

Raising the purdue pipeline

Because so much is made when Georgia sends players to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Purdue boiler makers seem to do the same.

Three former Georgia players announced that they would switch to Purdue last week, while the Boilermakers added widely recipients Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson and attacking Lineman Marques Easley.

That now makes seven Georgia players who have been transferred to Purdue for the past two seasons.

Of the 16 players who left the Georgia program this year, 14 new houses have found. The only two who are still looking for a new place are Robinson and Peal.

No QB help

Despite all the handwinging about the position this spring for Georgia, the Bulldogs do not yet have to go out and make an addition to the Quarterback room.

As it is, let Georgia with Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi like the top two options that enter the 2025 season. Between them they have a combined 83 career opportunities attempts.

Georgia always tried to engage a difficult needle in terms of finding someone to come in and push Stockton. It is very clear that this team believes in Stockton.

That it has not raised any other quarterback to challenge it in the spring window is simply another step in Stocktons -Pad to the name Georgias starting Quarterback for the 2025 season.