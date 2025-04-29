Andreeva and Gauff -Proceeds Before Spain Power Stragage stops playing | Tennis

For the past two years of her life, Mirra Andreeva has spent one of the most successful teenagers of her era, but on a chaotic, surreal day in Madrid, the 17-year-old briefly had to work by playing circumstances that are more known for her contemporaries on the Junior Circuit. During the last change in the ends of her fourth round match against the Ukrainian qualifying match Yulia Starodubtseva, while she served for a comfortable victory, she heard of the power outage that had destroyed Spain, Portugal and many nearby countries, eventually forced to play in Madrid.

Because matches at the tournament site had already come to a halt, the two players were told that they could play the next game, but there was a catch: the live electronic linecalling system no longer functioned and there were no line referees to call. They should play as if they were juniors again and calling their own lines with only the referee there to intervene. Of course Andreeva started to feel the pressure.

It was 15-40 on my serve and I thought: oh, mirra. Please do, please do everything in your power to just take this game and finish this game, she said laughing. I knew that if it were going to 5-5, we would probably have to wait. I would probably not be here yet and I would just wait and we would just see what we would do.

From the double break point down, Andreeva pulled herself together and closed the game. A few meters away on the neighboring Stadiumhof, her next opponent was also one of the happy players: Coco Gauff had been in the middle of her interview after the postmatch after a dominant victory when the current stopped. Gauff noted that she had actually asked to be planned as the second match for Court; For once she was grateful to the WTA Supervisers for not honoring that request.

Until now, the most difficult has not been able to shower after my game. There is no running water, so I just had to take baby wipes and wipe myself, spray perfume and call it a day, Gauff said an hour after her game. I'm not even thinking that I can go back to the hotel because the traffic lights are off. So it's just crazy how much we depend on electricity. It is really insane. It places that in perspective and also reminds me of the people who lived in front of electricity and how impressive that is.

Large power outages causes chaos in the Spain and Portugal video report

Other players were not so happy. Grigor Dimitrov, the 15th seed, held a match against Britains Jacob Fearnley on 6-4, 5-2 before he served later before the game. By 5-4, the second set back on serve, both players walked off the field. An hour later Dimitrov could be found who was only in the sun in a quiet outdoor spot that players use to warm up, smiling at themselves during such a surrealistic turn of events.

At this point this is just a situation that you can just laugh about when I was on the field, because it will probably never happen again, Gauff said. You can always remember the day that the power on the Madrid has opened open.

So much from Madrid came to a halt, which chaos was reflected in the Caja Mgica. Unlike many other tournament sites, the open grounds of Madrid are usually inside, under ground level and there is at least natural light outside the field. It meant that many of the grounds were immersed in total darkness. In the common ventilature areas, spectators stood shoulder to shoulder, packed as sardines and only trusted the lights of their phones.

BulgaraS Grigor Dimitrov had interrupted his match with Britains Jacob Fearnley. Photo: Thomas COEX/AFP/GETTY images

The players themselves had things a little better. Shortly after the malfunction, workers came in with candles, with the restaurant of the players and Lounge finally illuminated by dozens of candles. Every hour the warm-up area of ​​the player seemed to take on a completely different function. Shortly after the Power Cut, a number of players who owed the field had to warm up in total darkness. An hour later the room was filled with players who were just on the floor, on the phone and talk to others. In the end, while admitting the defeat, numerous massage tables appeared and the players ended their days with physiotherapy.

I was in the gym and are super dark, everyone uses the phones with flashlights, but it is also a bit fun because everyone talks together and the atmosphere is a bit friendlier, Andreeva said.

It soon became clear that no game would play on this unforgettable day. While players clambered to secure a lift home, the line of the transport agency extended almost as long as the Wimbledon -Arrow row. Their requests were admitted with pen and paper. With traffic lights that stop to function in the city, a three -hour trip was waiting for those who secured a car. Many opted for the walk from one to two hours. Once they were home, they could not distract this time by playing video games, watching TV series or watching Doomscrolling on social media. Not everyone seemed to mind.

If you take my phone away, I think it's fine without spending time without, said Andreeva, who turns 18 on Tuesday. The only thing I need in my phone now is a flashlight.