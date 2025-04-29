



Maritzburg College sent more than 800 boys and employees to Pretoria Boys' High for the annual exchange, which saw a full round of both rugby and hockey laminations against one of our longest and strongest school partners. In addition, the table tennis, squash and golf teams were also part of the exchange, as well as the jazz band that participated in a shared musical performance. Read also | Maritzburg College to organize his first Jesse Kriel Rugby Festival Hockey

The hockey teams of Maritzburg College can rightly be very proud of their performance, winning 11 of their 19 games and seven drawing, while they only lose one. With a positive goal difference of 27 it was a very strong performance of the #Redarmy. The first XI of College achieved a 2-1 victory. Rugby

The 27 rugby teams of College produced a dominant performance against PBHS, won 19 games, attracted three and lost five. The first XV had an excellent game and won 45-28. First XV coach Nico Breed said it was a wonderful autumn afternoon in Pretoria, the first XV of the university, which was probably one of their best performances of the season. Table tennis and tennis

The table tennis team of College produced an excellent 23-7 victory against PBHS, although the tennis team lost 2-7 to the boys of Boys High. Golf

Unfortunately for the university, PBHS's golfers prove who prove the stronger team that won 5.5-0.5. Squash

The High van Pretoria Boys dominated the university teams and achieved a 17-3 victory. Football

The KZN Inland term 2 League finally started this week after the opening matches of last week were rained. The General College won four of their five games and lost only one. The Maritzburg College First XI made the very short trip to local rivals Alexandra in which is always an entertaining fixture. Alex first scored, against the game after a break in the first half. Also reading College Deliver at home A strong performance of the second half of the university insured them the three points after goals of Mazithi Qasha (2); Malachi Momple and Sphelele Sibiya they saw 4 – 2 winners appear. Sally Upfold is the marketing and communication director at Maritzburg College.

