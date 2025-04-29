Southern Indiana Community mourns the death of football player in high school | Local news





Floyd County, Ind. (WDRB) -A group of Floyd Central High School -Teammates came to the Highland Lakes -Division between Georgetown and Greenville and threw flowers in the lake. They paid their respect to Noah Maddox, their classmate and football teammate who drowned in the lake on Friday evening. The emotions were raw Monday, their heads bent in prayer, they held hands and think about a short lifespan. “It was just super heartbreaking to hear such a tragedy happening here,” said Dana Lee, who lives in the neighborhood and also lives against the lake on Monday. Lee's daughter is also a student at Floyd Central. “I just felt for all his teammates …” she said. The Sheriff County's office said that it responded on Friday around 8 p.m. to the report that someone was missing in the lake. Around 10:45 am, rescuers pulled Noah's body out of the water. He was completed with the group that evening a fundraiser for the football team. “We expand our sincere thoughts and prayers to the student's family, friends and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time,”New Albany Floyd County Schools posted. “We recognize the in -depth impact that this will have at our school community and we are committed to support for every student or employee who needs it.” And it was the second death of a football player in high school in the past year. Corydon Central High School -student Bryce Gerlach was trapped in the crossfire of a shooting at Harvest Homecoming in the center of New Albany in October. Bryce's mother posted on social media that Noah was one of Bryce's best friends. “Many schools have experienced situations that are similar,” said Nafcs -head inspector Travis Madison Monday. “It's never easy. … You just try to make people know that you are there for them.” Complaint advisers are available this week for students and teachers at Floyd Central. “The young man was special and well thought out by his teachers and his colleagues and will be seriously missed,” said Madison. Top stories: Kentucky Derby Festival adds Chaperone -Request for minors in Waterfront Park Did you know that? Here are 25 fascinating facts about the Kentucky Derby Judge holds $ 10k cash bond for woman in charge of attacking nurses at the UOFL hospital Copyright 2025 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

