Madrid Open Tennis CVs after chaos caused by massive power outages Tennis





The Madrid Open resumed Tuesday afternoon after a huge power outage left Spain and Portugal without electricity on Monday and the tournament forced all matches to suspend after 90 minutes of play. After about 10 hours without electricity and mobile internet for most people in Madrid, Power to Homes and telephones returned late on Monday evening, which asked widespread cheers on the street. The Caja Mgica, which is located in the southern district of San Fermn, remained without power at night. The Madrid opened open at 7 am that the opening of the gates was delayed. An hour later the current was finally restored. Although the game normally starts at 11 a.m., it started Tuesday at noon. Almost 24 hours after Grigor Dimitrov and Jacob Fearnley were forced to stop their third round match at 6-4, 5-4, the title defender, Iga Swiatek, went in Manolo Santana Stadium at 12 noon, as planned to be Diana Shnaider, the 13th seed, for a place in the quarterfinals. On Monday, many of the players had tried to play through the power outage, with Mirra Andreeva closed her victory over Yulia Starodubtseva without live electronic line or referees and players who shouted their own lines. Coco Gauff held her interview on the field after her victory over Belinda Bencic when the Power Cut started. Dimitrov had held a match point against FearNley and then he served before the game on 6-4, 5-3 before he lost his serve. Fearnleys converted breaking point would turn out to be the last point of the day. The game was stopped after they were unable to move the overhead camera that had settled low above the field. Pass past newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and a heads-up in the Weekend promotion Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter In the location, which is usually indoors, spectators relied on the lights of their phones to navigate through the site. Due to the enormous demand and considerable traffic on the roads, many players only returned to their accommodation late in the evening. Some chose the trip of more than two hours at home on foot, even though they had to be fresh and ready to compete again on Tuesday.

