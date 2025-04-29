Colorado Springs, Colo. With a new postseason format set in March, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) unveiled the NCHC conference schedule of 2025-2026 on Monday.

For the second consecutive year, the conference schedule consists of 108 games in the regular season, with all nine teams playing a 24-game NCHC-Lei. The conference calendar starts a week earlier than in recent years to meet the new PlayOFF format, with the first NCHC competitions before 31 October. The regular season then ends on 28 February, with the NCHC champion for the regular season the Julie and Spencer Penrose Memorial Cup.

The new NCHC Playoff format, which was first announced in December 2023, will now take place in three weeks at campus locations. Just like in 2025, only the top eight teams in the last classification will make the NCHC tournament with the best-of-three quarter-final series set for 6-8 March 2026 in the four highest seeds. The four-quarter-final series winners are then again sown with the two highest remaining seeds that organize the following Saturday (March 14, 2026) with single-game semi-finals. The NCHC champion match will then be held the following Friday or Saturday (20 or 21 March 2026) on the highest remaining seed, with the exact date to be determined.

While the official start date of the regular season of the NCAA Mens Hockey season is Friday 3 October, the first NCHC Conference promotion in 2025-26 does not take place until the weekend of October 31,-NOV. 1. Four series are set for that weekend, with defensive national champions and Penrose Cup champions Western Michigan Open in St. Cloud State. Minnesota Duluth visits rival North Dakota to start playing NCHC that weekend, while Arizona State starts in Miami and Omaha is at the Colorado College.

The last team to start playing the conference is Denver, which will be opened the following weekend on November 7 in Western Michigan in a rematch of the Frozen Faceoff Championship match last year and four semi-final frozen. Other rivalry series that weekend include an in-state collision between St. Cloud State and UMD, North Dakota in Omaha in a rematch of quarterfinals from previous seasons and Colorado College in Arizona State.

The battle for the Golden Pan starts from November 14-15 with CC and Denver clashed in the first of their two home-and-home series. Miami also visits West -Michigan that weekend in a collision of old CCHA enemies.

Conference game in 2025 closes with a quartet of series on December 12-13, including Omahas Return Trip to Und. After the Winter Holiday Break will resume NCHC action on January 9, with four more series, including the second confrontation of the season between the Broncos and Pioneers, with this series in Denver. The following weekend (January 16-17) has only three series on the Docket, but includes the only meetings of the regular season between Denver and North Dakota, as well as UMDS-back trip to St. Cloud State.

The pursuit of the Penrose Cup ends with six consecutive weekends with four series of conference games. CC and Denver complete their Gold Pan series on 6-7 February, while WMU and Miami also close their four-game series. Due to the odd number of teams in the NCHC, St. Cloud State closes the regular season on 20-21 February in Und, while the regular season ends on 27-28 February with North Dakota in Western Michigan, Colorado College in Minnesota Duluth, Miami in Omaha and Arizona State in Denver. The und at WMU series and ASU at Denver series are both rematches of the 2025 Frozen Faceoff semi -finals.

Although NCHC teams traditionally ended the regular season with their rival/travel partner, the 2025-26 season is an exception with the second year of a rotation of nine teams. At the beginning of 2026-27 with the addition of St. Thomas, teams will return to closing the season against a predetermined travel partner with an even number of teams (10).

NCHC teams continue to play 12 home and 12-way conference matches in the regular 2025-26 season and are confronted with each team in at least one series during the regular season. The NCHCS planning model with nine teams consists of three pods with three teams based on geography with teams that are guaranteed to play at home and play out against the other two teams in their pod (eight games). The pods with three teams are: Arizona State, Colorado College and Denver; Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and St. Cloud State; and Miami, Omaha and West -Michigan. The remaining 16 conference matches are played against the six non-POD teams, where four opponents are only played in one series and two non-POD opponents are played in both Home and Away series.

The Julie and Spencer Penrose Memorial Cup is awarded to the NCHC champions for the regular season, won by Western Michigan for the first time last season. The winner of the NCHC tournament receives the automatic bid of the conferences of the NCAA tournament, also won by the Broncos for the first time in 2025. The day before the NCHC champion match of 2026 (March 20 or March 21) will be announced at a later date.

All dates mentioned for the NCHC scheme of 2025-26 can still be announced and the times have yet to be announced. Click here to view the full conference schedule. The non-conference section of the 2025-26 schedule is added as soon as all NCHC teams announce their own non-conference schedules.

Keydata in 2025-2026

Friday, October 3, NCAA Official start date

Friday, October 31, First NCHC Conference Games

Saturday December 13 Final NCHC Conference Games in 2025

Friday, January 9 AD Conference Play CV in 2026

Saturday, February 28 ACHC NCHC Regular season slots is stroking

Friday Sunday, 6-8 March NCHC Quarterfinals (Campus locations)

Saturday March 14 AD semi -finals (campus locations)

Friday, March 20 OR Saturday March 21 AD Championship (Campussite)

March 26-29 NCAA Regional

Thursday 9 April Frozen Four Semifinals (Las Vegas, NV)

Saturday April 11 National Championship (Las Vegas, NV)

