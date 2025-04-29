



12:49, todayAuthor: Asia-Plus

Tadjiek athletes are preparing intensively for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), which are only seven months away. According to Tadjikistan's National Olympic Committee (NOC), the teams for different sports will soon be completed. This year, the 20th anniversary of the first competitions, which were held in 2005 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as reported on the official website of the event. The second games were originally planned in October 2009 in Iran, later planned for April 2010, and eventually canceled after a dispute was created between Iran and the Arab world about the use of the term “Persian Gulf” in logos for the games, because some countries in the Arab world used the term “Arab gulf” instead. Dispute about the name is a recurring source of disharmony between Arab states and Iran. The third games were held in Indonesia in 2013, the fourth edition took place in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2017 and the fifth took place in Konya, Turkiye, in 2022. During the previous Islamic games in Turkey, Tadjiek athletes participated in table tennis, athletics, Taekwondo (WT), Freestyle and Greek-Roman struggles, weightlifting, archery and judo. Tajikistan won 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, with the team in general in general. Tennis player Ekaterina Ishchenko won a bronze medal in table tennis in the Paralympic category. In Judo, Abubakr took a bronze medal in the 100 kg weight category category, Karronshokh Ustopiriyon became the silver medal winner in the weight category of 90 kg and Shodmon Rizoyev won a bronze medal in the 81 kg category. In the Judo competition team, Tajikistan participated for the first time and earned a bronze medal. Ildar Ahmadiyev won a silver medal in athletics in the long jump with a result of 7.86 meters. In Greek-Roman struggles, Azizov in the 55 kg weight category and Firuz Mirzoradzhabov in the category of 63 kg, each earned a bronze medal. The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 are held in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyad, from 7-21 November 2025. The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi -port event. Jointly managed by the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), involve the Games top athletes of the OIC who participate in various sports. The solidarity games were established to strengthen Islamic Camerne and to strengthen the values ​​of Islam, mainly for the youth. The ISSF strives to improve Islamic solidarity, promote Islamic identity in sport and to reduce discrimination towards Muslims. There are currently 57 members of the OIC. Non-Muslim citizens from the Member States can also participate in the games. With the level of political fragmentation, the shortcomings in economic development in many Muslim countries and the financial costs of the Islamic solidarity games, the life of the games is a continuous challenge.

