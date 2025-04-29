



Media -Advies April 29, 2025 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites proposals to offer videography and editing services. BCCI invites proposals from the reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entail the provision of video and editing services through a tendering process. Accordingly, BCCI issues the request for proposal for video and editing services (“RFP“) That offers the detailed general terms and conditions for the submission and evaluation of proposals. The RFP is made available upon receipt of the payment of a non-restriction compensation of INR 1.00,000 (Indian rupees only one lakh) plus applicable goods and services tax. The interested parties can notice the following timelines with regard to the RFP: Milestone Date RFP release date April 29, 2025 Last date to request clarification May 8, 2025 Last date to buy the RFP May 12, 2025 Date of submission of pre -documents 12:00 pm (Is) on May 16, 2025 Interested parties are asked to e -mail the details of payment APPENDIX A. It is clarified that the RFP documents are only shared after the payment of the non-residual RFP compensation. Every interested party who wants to make an offer is required to buy the RFP. Only those who meet the eligible criteria set out in the RFP, as laid down in Annex B, and subject to the other conditions set out therein, are eligible to offer. It is clarified that only buying the RFP does not entitle a person to offer. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or change the RFP process in any way without any reason. Devajit Saikia Honorary secretary BCCI APPENDIX A Procedure to obtain the RFP documents The RFP document can be purchased according to the following procedure: If the purchasing tentity is one Indian entity :

Payment of INR 1.00,000 + 18,000 (GST) ie, Total inr 1.18,000 (Indian rupees one lakh only eighteen thousand) must be made on the next bank account: Inr Bank account details: Account name: The Board of Control for Cricket in India Account no.: 60082778272 Name of the bank: Bank of Maharashtra Branch: Fort Branch, Mumbai IFSC code: MaHB0000002 B. If the purchasingtity is one foreign entity :

Payment of USD 1,180 (only a thousand hundred and eighty) must be made on the following bank account: USD -Bank account data: Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Maharashtra, Overseas branch Mumbai Swift -code: Mahbinbbovm Account no.: 60081674478 Account name: The Board of Control for Cricket in India Correspondentbank: Bank of New York, New York. Routing no.: 021 000 018 Swift -code: irvtus3n Account no.: 803-3165-537 Once the payment has been made, the payment confirmation must be shared by e -mail with [email protected] with the subject line “Confirmation of the payment of RFP costs for Video equipment and services”Together with the following details: Name of the party: Registered address: Pan no (if applicable): Gst no (if applicable): It is clarified that the RFP documents are only shared when receiving the payment and the details as stated above. It is also clarified that the RFP must be purchased by the entity that wants to offer. APPENDIX B Eligible criteria The interested parties must notice the following suitability requirements with regard to the RFP: General suitability For the purpose of this RFP, all entities all over the world (which includes expression, with regard to business entities, any interested party and/or her parent or subsidiaries), which meet the following requirements on the date of this RFP (or other specific date as specified in this RFP in connection with an individual criteria) in this trial and an advantage of serving an advantage of this trial and an advantage of to serve this trial and an advantage of to serve this trial and an advantage of this trial and an advantage of to serve this trial). All interested parties notice the following: A proposal may only be submitted by (i) the person/entity that has purchased a copy of this RFP when payment of the RFP allowance; Or (ii) any person/entity in the same group as such a person/entity. The RFP allowance paid by the interested party (successful or not successful) are not reimbursed or adapted to another payment obligation of the interested party in any circumstances. Financial suitability : The most recent controlled annual turnover of every interested party who wants to submit a proposal must have surpassed the INR 5.00.00,000 (Indian rupees five crore alone) if the interested party is founded in India or surpassed 590,000 USD 590,000 (United States Dollut Five Ninance only) or equivalent) or equivalent Vallut) or equal) or equal Valuty EXIVESTY) Exchange as per Exchange of the Interesting) If the initiative party is included in the relevant foreign currency (as per exchange as per exchange of the interesting party, the annual turnover for the financial year of the interested party and turnover of each company in the same group as the interested party can be consolidated with or otherwise this is forced or otherwise threshold. Technical suitability : The interested parties must demonstrate the following: Experience with videography and editing services with every recognized sports organization/competition or a recognized sports team for at least 4 (four) years, preferably in cricket. The interested party must have the opportunity to treat matches at multiple locations simultaneously.

