Sports
Line of Scrimmage -Players emphasize potential Florida Football 2026 NFL Draft Picks
Florida football has built from the inside in his three-plus seasons under head coach Billy Napier.
The development of players on both the attacking and the line of defense can bear fruit for the Florida Gators During the 2025 season
It can also lead to a number of players from both lines becoming scrimmage high in the NFL design of 2026. All three FloridaThe expected starting seniors on the offensive line, and two projected senior starters in the line of defense, will be seen as potential draft choices next year by a number of draft analysts.
Florida hopes that talent and experience will lead to more progress on the field. UF closes the 2024 season on a win with four games to end with 8-5 and to post its first winning record since 2020.
Since 1952, at least one football player in Florida has been selected in every NFL design, which is stated as the second longest digit in FBS behind Michigan and USC, which are bound for the first time.
Here is a look at five UF players that can be selected in the 2026 NFL concept:
Florida Football DT Caleb Banks
CBS Sport projects the 6-foot-6, 329-pound banks to be chosen in the first round in the first round in the NFL MOCK Draft from the beginning of 2026.
Banks had a breakout 2024 season for UF with 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced junk and 6 quarterback hurry. He has the combination of height and athletics to make an impact at the next level.
Florida Football Ot Austin Barber
Walter Football Draft analyst Charlie Campbell projects Barber as the third best tackle in the NFL Draft 2026. After dealing with shoulder problems in 2023, the 6-6, 322-pound hairdresser bounced back with a strong season in 2024, with all 13 games at the left Tackle for UF in 2024.
Barber placed a Runblock degree of 70.0 per pro football focus and achieved sec offensive lineman of the week before his performance last September 21 in the state of Mississippi, including the landing on a mess in the end zone to score his first career TD.
Florida Football C Jake Slaughter
Coming from a completely American season, the 6-foot-5, 294-pound slaughter will anchor an attack line in Florida that returns four starters.
Slaughter started all 13 games for UF last season and placed a pass block figure of 83.9 and walking block marker of 79.0, per professional focus. Slaughter's Run Block Grade arranged on the seventh National and his general pff degree of 81.1 ranked fifth national under centers. It is currently projected as a fifth round pick in the NFL Draft 2026.
Florida Football de Tyreak Sapp
The 6-foot-3, 274-pound SAPP led UF in bags (7) and tackles for loss (13) in 2024 and projects as an impact pass Rusher again from the outskirts as a grass shirt senior in 2025.
He is currently expected to be in rounds five to seven of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Florida Football and Damieon George Jr.
George will probably be the third offensive lineman from Florida to hear his name on the concept day in 2026. Charlie Campbell of Walter Football projects the 6-foot-6, 362-pound George as the fifth best guard who arrives the 2026 NFL concept.
After struggling with the right Tackle in 2023, George, a transfer from Alabama, made a successful switch to the right guard in 2024. He started 10 games and placed 73.4 pass -by -block credit according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), making zero bags separately possible.
Kevin BrockWay is the GaineSville Sun'sFloridaBeat writer. Please contact him via [email protected]. Follow it on X @KevinBrockWayg1
