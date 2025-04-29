



The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirms that the Australian tennis player Max Purcell has accepted a 18-month suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP). The 27-year-old Purcell, who reached a ranking of the career of 8 of 8 in September 2024, admitted that he had been violated Article 2.2 of the TADP (use of a prohibited method) by intravenous infusions of more than 500 ml of more than 500 ml on December 16 and 20, 2023. The limit of 12 hours of 12 hours of the world of 12 hours of. The ITIA sent the player a notification of a potential anti-doping rule (ADRV) on December 12, 2024, and on the same day the player asked to enter into a voluntary provisional suspension that immediately came into force. After a full investigation by the ITIA, including evidence and interviews with the player, Purcell admitted the breaches. The players full cooperation and sharing information with the ITIA made a reduction in the 25% sanction possible. The time under the voluntary provisional suspension is credited against the period of non -subsidiaability. As such, Purcells Suspension will end on 11 June 2026. The player will also forfeit results and prize money from the date of their first ADRV (December 16, 2023) to their first next negative doping control sample, which was provided on 3 February 2024. Itia CEO Karen Moorhouse has noticed: This case is not a player who tests a positive test for a forbidden substance, but shows that the anti-doping rules are wider than that. It also shows that the ITIA regards intelligence from different sources with the compelling goal of protecting everyone who falls under the tennis anti-doping rules and to guarantee a level playing field for everyone. “ During the period of non -subsidiaability, Purcell is forbidden to play, coach or attend a tennis event that is authorized or punished by the members of the ITIs (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fdration Franaise de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA) or an national association. The ITIA is an independent body that set up its tennis members to promote, encourage, improve and protect the integrity of their professional tennis events. Click here to fully read the decision. End

