No criminal charges about the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson
BBC News, Nottingham
No criminal prosecution is established against a professional ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of Adam Johnson.
The player of Nottingham Panthers, 29, died after a neck injury by a skate during a collision with Matt Petgrave from Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that it collaborated with the South Yorkshire police to determine whether criminal charges should be made.
“We have concluded that there is no realistic prospect of conviction for a criminal offense and so there will be no prosecution,” said Michael Quinn, deputy Chief Crown officer.
Mr Quinn added: “This was a shocking and deeply disturbing incident.
“The CPS and the police of South Yorkshire have worked closely together to determine whether criminal prosecution should be established against the other ice hockey player involved.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”
He said that the police investigation had been “thorough” and that the CPS had carried out an “extensive assessment of all the evidence”.
Mr Petgrave, who is Canadian, spent 17 months on bail after he was arrested in November 2023.
He was rebailed seven times by the police of South Yorkshire as the investigation continued.
Mr Petgrave had denied the allegations and called the incident a “tragic accident”.
The death of Mr. Johnson, who came from Minnesota in the US, led to an outpouring of sorrow around the world.
Johnson previously played in the National Hockey League (NHL) of North -America, with 13 times for Pittsburgh Penguins.
He made the switch to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season, before Proverbs with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League.
Johnson played for Augsburger Panther in Germany before switching to Nottingham Panthers in August 2023.
After his death, the aunt Kari Johnson of the player told the Local Newsstation KSTP TV of Minnesota that her cousin was planning to present his partner, Ryan Wolfe.
Mrs. Wolfe said, “I'll miss you forever and always love you.”
Mrs. Johnson added: “We were all really enthusiastic because we really looked forward to their future and he had no chance to ask her, and then this happened.”
The Panthers Retired Mr Johnson's number 47 sweater After a ceremony for their competition with FIFE Flyers in December 2024.
Lynn Degio, another of the aunts of Mr. Johnson, spoke at the event on behalf of the family and described him as “modest, modest and sober”.
Panthers Chief Executive Omar Pacha also spoke during the ceremony and said: “Adam was a top player, but he was an even better person.”
Mr. Pacha described Mr Johnson as “a calm, positive leader, a devoted player that guys loved, and a huge, calming presence in the dressing room,” and added that he “can't even imagine the feelings” who felt all the friends and family of Mr Johnson “.
The BBC understands that Mr. Johnson was not wearing neck watch when the collision took place.
After his death, Sheffield Coroner Tanyka Rawden wrote a prevention of future death report Call to make neck protectors in ice hockey mandatory.
She said she was concerned that death could take place in the future if neck protectors were not worn.
Days earlier, the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) announced that neck protectors would be mandatory From 2024.
The best ice hockey division of the UK, the Elite Ice Hockey League (Eihl) – which is not under the control of the EIHA – said It would not make the use of neck protectors mandatoryBut added that the players and officials “encourage” to wear them after the death of Mr Johnson.
