



Osun State Deputy Governor Adekola Adewusus entertained spectators during exhibition table Tennis competition held in Otan Akangbaju, Poluwadur Local Government Area, on Monday April

The competition contained Adewusi opposite former African champion and current state coach, Saka Suraju

The exhibition was part of the National Table Tennis Championship 2025, which has attracted more than 50 teams to the state, sponsored by the Michael and Felicia Alabi Foundation Vice -Governor of Osun State, Adekola Adewusi, coach Saka Suraju defeated in an exhibition match to start the National Table Tennis Championship 2025 in Otan Ayegbaju on Monday 28 April. Adewusi officially explained the tournament in the presence of top -worthy workers and more than 30 participating teams and clubs. The championship contains top talents, including Africa Herendubbel champion Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, 2023 African games Bronze medal winner Matthew Kuti and Amadi Omeh in the human category, per NTTF. Read also Super Eagles coach to make new attackers against Ghana with Victor Osimhen Absent on Unity Cup In the women's category, title defender Sukurat Aiyelabegan will be confronted with strong competition from top candidates such as Hope Udoka, Aminat Fashola and Bisola Asaju. Osun State deputy governor Adekola Adewusi poses in a group photo after a position in the Government House in Osogbo. Photo by: oshalling chefment.

Source: Instagram A total prize pool of 11.5 million Naira will be awarded in different categories, including senior (men and women), U-15 (boys and girls), as well as events for deaf and para athletes. Vice -Gouverneur greeted organizers Adekola Adewusi has praised the organizers of the National Table Tennis Championship for their vision in cherishing talents in the country. According to BumpAdewusi urged the participants to show a high level of sportiness during the tournament. He said: I want the players to see this tournament as an opportunity to show their talent. I want to charge the female players to see this as a platform to sell themselves to clubs outside the country and to be selected in the national team. “ Read also Just in: Tinubu responds while Remo Stars Champions from the Nigerian Prime Minister Football League come up Osun State deputy governor Adekola Adewusi speaks during a position in the Government House in Osogbo. Photo by: oshalling chefment.

Source: Instagram Aiyelageban speaks Technical director of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Kehinde Aiyelabegan, said that the deputy governor of Osun State Glamor has added to the national championship with its excellent performances. Speak in an exclusive interview with Legit.ngAiyelabegan revealed that the players would like to perform and be determined to make the defending champion in all categories. He said: We are happy that the number two Burger from Osun State is here for the tournament. As you can see, the deputy governor played against Saka Suraju, a former African champion. The players on the ground are hungry for glory, and I believe that we might witness an upset in this tournament. We have current and former national champions that will excite the spectators. “ “I want to thank the sponsors of this tournament very much for their consistency to ensure that it takes place annually, because it made his debut five years ago.” Read also Italian giants explain Super Eagles Forward Excess, Fuel Premier League Move Rumors Land van Elobland takes on the acaid of remorse Legit.ng Earlier reported that two first -class traditional rule of the state of Ogun, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland and Babatunde ADWL JY, the Akarigbo of Remoland, have caught up on social media reactions on social media on social media on social media on social media on social media on social media. In the trending video the two princes played the sport with their agbada, a Yoruba clothing associated with the culture and people in southwestern Nigeria. NB: News that is chosen exactly for you Find the Recommended for you Block on the homepage and enjoy it! Source: legit.ng

