In the NFL concept of 2025, which university football schools, did conferences have the most and least picks?

The grip of the SEC and Big Ten at the University Football has become more powerful in recent years, and now their collective dominance also extends to the NFL design.

Almost 60 percent of the NFLS 257 selections in seven rounds belonged to the SEC (79) or Big Ten (71). It is not unusual for the competitions to send more players than their contemporaries; The SEC regularly leads that category, with the BIG usually second. But the growing talent gap that separates these competitions from their contemporaries has become canyon -like.

Competitions and Picks Conference Number Second 79 Big Big ten 71 Accomplish 42 Big 12 31 Independent 7 AAC 6 MWC 6 Mac 4 Big Sky 3 Missouri Valley 2 Conference USA 1 PAC-12 1 Sunburn 1 Caa 1 SWAC 1 United 1

The ACC (42) and Big 12 (31) are combined hardly higher than the large tens of total. Of the 17 programs with at least five selections this weekend, seven in the SEC and Seven Play in the Big ten. The ACC had two programs with at least five concept choices: Miami (Seven) and Virginia Tech (five). Notre Dame had six. No Big 12 program had more than four.

Expansion helped to rise the draft numbers for both the SEC and the Big ten. In 2020 the SEC led all conferences with 63 selections, while the BIG was secondly with 48. Those competitions combined for 39 more choices this year than in the 2020 NFL design, partly due to recent additions. New SEC member Texas had the third most choices this year with 12, while Oregon, who came to the Big ten this year, finished fourth with 10 selections.

How many NFL players did your team have?

Total design numbers for the ACC (Plus-15 of 2020) and Big 12 (Plus-10) also benefited from expansion. The ACCs three new members contributed seven more selections, while the Big 12 of six of the eight members added. The Big 12 would end with 32 selections such as Texas and Oklahoma and the eight newcomers remained in other competitions.

Now that the SEC and BIG on the other hand have important advantages compared to the other competitions, it seems that the only real competition they will get in this area is from each other.

Program -choices per conference

Other conferences School Total picks Independent Our Lady 6 UConn 1 AAC Tulane 2 East Carolina 1 Memphis 1 Navy 1 UTSA 1 Big Sky Montana 1 Montana State 1 Sacramento State 1 Caa William & Mary 1 C-USA West -Kennucky 1 Mac Bowling Green 1 Central Michigan 1 Toledo 1 West -Michigan 1 MVFC North Dakota State 2 MWC Boise State 2 Color status 1 Nevada 1 Unlv 1 Utah State 1 PAC-12 Washington State 1 SWAC Alabama A&M 1 Sunburn Marshall 1 United Central Arkansas 1

Portal fighting

The talent difference between the power conferences and the group of 5 competitions is also rising. The current PAC-12 did not count, the G5 amounted to 18 draft selections, a decrease of 48 only five years ago. The Sun Belt and Conference USA combined for 18 picks in 2020. This year they all had one.

The lack of participants from smaller schools became noticeable on the NFL Scouting Combine with only 22 G5 guests and seven from FCS or other programs. In 2020, 51 players of G5 conferences and 14 players from lower levels attended the mowing porter.

With the transfer portal they will get more opportunities, Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said at the combine. That is a great opportunity for them. Now of course it does some of the schools that they transfer, but I think this will be a common theme, because schools can go outside and acquire players who want to go up and go to a higher level of competition.

NFL teams and scouts must now take transfer numbers into account, which is both useful and challenging. For prospects at smaller school, evaluators can measure players against other design perspectives instead of waiting for All-Star Game Training. But it is also more difficult to follow players who move from team to team.

For example, 11 of the 13 Quarterbacks drawn up this weekend have transferred at least once in their career. Of the 28 arranged indoor defenders, 10 moved to another school. Of the 25 real running backs were nine transfers. The eight that were played at their school only played three years.

There are plenty of reasons why players convey, from improving the competition to playing time to the search for a larger salary. But potential NFL design perspectives always go a level higher when they pass. It never goes in the opposite direction, which has a direct influence on G5 programs Draft -Totals.

Trends

In addition to the total number, the SEC and Big dominated the first three rounds, combined for 66 of the 102 selections. The Big 12 (13) and ACC (11) were unable to match the Big Ten (29), let alone the SEC (37) in the premium rounds.

For the sixth consecutive season, the national champion also produced the most concept choices. Ohio State led with 14, who came to the second most since the NFL in 1994 went to a seven-round format. Georgia had set up 15 players in 2022.

Arizona State, who returns at least 16 starters from his Big 12 Championship Squad, had only selected one player: Running Cam Skattebo back in the fourth round. Byu, who won 11 games last year, had no selection. Those figures must change next year.

The 12 schools of the former PAC-12 combined for 35 selections, an increase of three from 2020. But with two schools left, the competition produced only one pick, the third round receiver of Washington, Kyle Williams.

Maryland has the dubious distinction to send more concept choices to the NFL (six) than football victories last fall (four). The Terrapins recorded the Notre Dame for the 11th most prepared players, who were more than seven qualifications of the play-off of the University Football.

(Photo: Eakin Howard / Getty images)