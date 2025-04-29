Indianapolis -de NCAA Division I Heren Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 sites for the first and second round for the NCAA Division I Tennis Championship men in 2025. According to the NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds will be organized if an bid is made to criteria, and to criteria, and to criteria, and to criteria, and to criteria, and to criteria, and to criteria In the first two rounds of the championship.

The competition of the first and second round takes place from 2-3 or 3-4 May and has four teams that play in a classification with one elimination. The winner of each site continues to super-regional competition on 9 or 10 May. Each super-regional site will contain two teams that play a single elimination classification. The super-regional winners will continue to the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where the eight teams will compete for the National Championship 16-18 May. The event is organized by Baylor University.

The competitions are instructions for double competitions. Three double matches consisting of six-game sets are played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each with a value of one team point, played the best of three sets. No-ad-scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win with two points) will be played on Six-Games-All. The team that wins four or more team forests, progress in the championship bar.

During the championship all competitions are stopped after the double point has been decided. All remaining individual matches are stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score only reflects completed competitions. The full list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available on NCAA.com.

Twenty -eight conferences receive automatic qualification in the NCAA Division I Heren Tennis Championship 2025. Every conference and the automatic qualification are mentioned below.

American Rice

Atlantic 10 VCU

Atlantic coast Stanford

Asun Conference North -Alabama

Big East St. Johns University (New York)

Big Sky Montana

Big South Gardner-Webb

Big Big ten UCLA

Big 12 Arizona

Big West UC Irvine

Caa University of North Carolina Wilmington

Conference USA Middle Tennessee State

Horizon Belmont

Ivy League Columbia

Metro atlantic Quinnipiac

Mac Buffalo

Middle East- South Carolina State

Mountainwest New Mexico

Northeast Binghamton University

Patriot Bucknell

Second Texas

Southern Samford

Zuidland University of New Orleans

SWAC Alabama State

Summit League Denver

Sunburn Old reign

West coast San Diego

Wac Abilene Christian