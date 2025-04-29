No criminal charges that have to be set about the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson | Ice hockey





There will be no criminal prosecution against an ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of Adam Johnson with the Crown Prosecution Service that decided that there was no realistic chance of a conviction. The player of Nottingham Panthers died at a neck injury by a skate after a collision with Sheffield Steelers Matt Petgrave in a match in October 2023. The Panthers described the incident at the time as a freak accident. CPR was administered on the ice in the Sheffield Arena, but Johnson died of his injuries. Petgrave was put on the police on a bail, but after an investigation of 18 months, the CPS said it had now closed the case. This was a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, said Michael Quinn, the deputy main crown officer of justice. The CPS and the police of South Yorkshire have worked closely together to determine whether criminal prosecution should be established against the other ice hockey player involved.





After a thorough police investigation and an extensive evaluation of all the evidence of the CPS, we concluded that there is no realistic prospect of conviction for a criminal offense and therefore there will be no prosecution, he added. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson. Johnson had previously played in the National Hockey League, where he made 13 performances for the Pittsburgh Penguins, before moving to Canada and Germany and then switched to the UK to become a member of the Panthers. Although Petgrave was never appointed by the police of South Yorkshire, he went publicly about his arrest in December 2024, in a Fundraising On the website Crowdjustice.comwhere he picked up more than 18,000. I am looking for help to cover some of my legal costs, while I am subject to the police bail, as well as extra costs if the case goes to the criminal court, Petgrave wrote. All remaining funds are donated to initiatives that promote safety in hockey. Ice Hockeys Global Governning Body, the IIHF, has since mandatory neck protectors for all its affiliated competitions from the 2024-25 season. However, they are still not mandatory in the NHL. After the death of Johnsons, the Panthers also retired his No. 47 sweater the seventh time that they retired a shirt in the history of the clubs.

