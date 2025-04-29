Players have basic skills, but lack tactical consciousness

Bangladesh was not eligible for the Asia Cup for the first time in 43 years after he finished third in the AHF Cup – a tournament that they had won the last four times. The team came from several quarters under heavy criticism for their matte view, against parties that they found in previous times. Head coach Mamun UR Rashid spoke to Daily Star of the Daily Star Rahman From Indonesia about the reasons behind the failure – including poor planning, poor tactical consciousness and the rapid development of other nations.

The Daily Star (DS): How do you evaluate the performance of Bangladesh, do you finish third instead of defending the AHF Cup title and therefore not to be eligible for the Asia Cup?

Mamun UR Rashid (MR): It was clearly a disappointing result. But it is unfair that some people have focused a single individual on social media – me. Many were aimed at one player, Jimmy [Rasel Mahmud]who was not selected because of his age. Can anyone guarantee that we would have won if Jimmy would play? Instead of blaming individuals, journalists have to investigate deeper: why didn't the team click? What issues were there? Bangladesh hardly played international matches since the Asian Games of 2023 – almost two years without competitive action.

Ds: Bangladesh had previously played the AHF Cup with minimal preparation and amidst irregular domestic competition. Where exactly were we failed this time?

MR: When was our last domestic competition kept in the right way? The result is disastrous and it will only get worse if things don't change. Our so -called development plans are not real plans. Look at the Chinese Taipei: they struggled four years ago, but responded by building a program, playing regularly in Korea, Japan and China to prepare for the AHF Cup. Their progress is not an accident.

Ds: Bangladesh struggled against every opponent. Was it a decrease in our quality or an improvement of others?

MR: We have stopped while others have improved. If we take two steps, others take a hundred. Nobody likes poor results, but we have once played qualifications of the World Cup – now we are far from that level. Nobody even talks about it. Our players only trained 40 days after 22 months without competitive matches or exercise games. Facilities are bad players who still receive TK 400 daily fee, the same as a decade ago.

Ds: The defense of Bangladesh was vulnerable and the team was missing, despite your success at the age group and domestic level. What happened?

MR: The conditions were difficult – temperatures around 33 ° C with high humidity. We also made a mistake: only one set of sweaters. Players were steeped in sweat even before matches started and could not change during the break. She hit fatigue after 1520 minutes. Moreover, I only had two drag flickers, (Sohanur Rahman) Sabuj and Ashraful (Alam), which means that I could not rotate the defenders well, and they were exhausted.

Ds: Do you believe that this group of players misses the quality of previous generations?

MR: Our system strongly depends on BKSP graduates. They have basic skills but lack tactical consciousness – they do not know when or where they should use their skills during a competition. Against, for example, against Oman, we led 2-1, but a simple defensive error that did not let a ball go into a penalty corner and a goal against us. Many players do not even understand concepts such as full press or half press.

Ds: Bangladesh U-9 team qualified for the Junior World Cup, while the Senior team did not qualify for the Asia Cup. What message sends this?

MR: It is not a good message. The federation must take it seriously. What we do now for development is not enough. People keep looking back on the past instead of tackling what needs to be done now.

Ds: Who should be held responsible for this failure?

MR: Everyone – players, coaches and the federation. Players are responsible for their performances on the field, and we, the staff and the officials, are responsible for the failure of organizational. It is a collective failure. I am not upset because failure is part of the process. I have been coaching for 1520 years and often fight against the electricity. Sometimes people label me like this club or club, but nobody says that Mamun is a man of hockey. I accept this failure, but I will continue to work harder for future success.

Ds: What needs to be done to restore this situation?

MR: We need long-term planning not only preparations for one month. The federation must design one to two-year plans. Failure is not the end. It must be used constructively to build a stronger future.