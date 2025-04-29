Ball one: Tongue on fire to update things

Josh Tongues Second Five Fer of the season will lick the main selector of England, Luke Wright, his lips with the prospect of getting the long pacer back in the Falanx of fast bowlers that all countries need today. For the time being, Haseb Hameed has his control over his Speedsters work and Nottinghamshire are on top of the one.

The home captain did not hesitate to invite the other surprise package, Sussex, to hit Trent Bridge and it only took two sessions of the reliable Brett Hutton and the tongue to ask him to secure his pads and continue with the day task. Towards the end of the first day the scores were almost the same, but Hameed struck with his No. 5 and Sussex had a tough road ahead.

It is inevitable that John Simpson, who led from the front, made more of a fist of the second time, but Farhan Ahmed, the 17-year-old whose name continues to appear in these columns, grabbed four Wickets, giving Hameed a total of 147 points in the game for once in the game, and Ben Duckett to do Ben Duckett.

It has become the weakest of the romantic hope to imagine in England -especially because it is far removed from the template of a Bazball opening boat, but he is still only 28. Can CaptainCy by him back a route? When 14-year-olds 35-ball centuries get into the IPL, you would not exclude anything.

Ball two: Warhorses provide business

There is nothing like writing players to ensure that a piece of modest cake is served with the favorite oval -pumpkin pumpkin curry and basmati rice.

Surrey needs their two aging spearheads on their sharpest and soon, if another title has to be protected, you wrote your correspondent last week. Jordan Clark (5-68, 3-24) and then Worrall (2-50, 3-16) gave their answer and, supported by four half centures and a 42 of those all tests with a test, they drove to a victory that sent the South London people to an ominous second place.

Somerset has signed two and two lost, and has not yet succeeded in collective innings to surpass Tom Banton's individual score in their first innings of the season. The Captain Lewis Gregory wants at least one victory of their two upcoming games in Taunton.

Ball three: Damp Squib on New Road

You can't help but feel to Worcestershire. After playing three road races to give more time for a new road to recover after the current, only 176 overs were required for Durham to wipe for a first victory of the season. The hosts only collected 243 runs, on-Loan Jake Ball claims Seven Wickets and Ben Raine produced remarkable match figures from 25-8-36-6. Durham's first victory of the campaign anchored Worcestershire at the foot of the table.

County Cricket is played too close to the Severn river for 126 years, but, as is the case in Australia and elsewhere, weather systems bring warmth and floods, once labeled generation, much more frequent.

If cricket cannot be played on some of its large old grounds, it will be a small tragedy, but also a canary in the coal mine and a portal of larger tragedies that come. What can be done? Develop an agreed net carbon costs method for each competition, publish the result and make central financing depending on a sliding scale of customized reduction for each province. As every captain knows, you sometimes have to lead from the front.

New road in October 2024. Photo: Jacob King/Pa

Ball four: Red -hot Leicestershire

Do not adjust your sets, but Leicestershire flows a path at the top of division two after a second victory of the season. Their victory against Gloucestershire was the best match of an underwhelming week in the County Championship.

Hull and Holland can be separated by Dogger Bank on the map, but Josh and Ian Bowlen well together for Leicestershire, Holland leads the division with 20 wickets on 15 and Hull drops three in its first appearance since that surprise England debut last summer. But Holland was the guilty man, fifth for the Foxes, which means that the scoreboard is only 42 with more than 100, Gloucestershire now favorites.

The Wicketkeeper Ben Cox joined his captain, Peter Handscomb, one of the three Aussie test players who match three England men (in a second level match, note) and the wise head knew if he could hit 25 overs, Leicestershire would not be far away. His 47 will not appear too fiercely in the statist tables, but not all 47s are of equal value Coxs was a PIP.

Ball five: Holden is full

Toby Roland-Jones won the Worp and had a chair on the Ring on Derbyshire that 472 had picked up in 155 overs, the former Middlesex all-rounder Martin Andersson who ran the knife with his second century of the season.

With a lead of 157 and almost four sessions to play, Wayne Madsen, with 243 first-class matches in a 21-year career, asked his bowlers to go again, 110 overs their legs or not. He trusted his two frontline spinners, Alex Thomson and Jack Morley, to get the job done, but their combined 107 match overs only yielded five wickets and Middlesex, in which Max Holden again cashed in, played the draw with a degree of comfort.

Madsen can point out the table that Derbantshire Second and Middlesex fourth, 15 points in arrears overdue, but at a speed of one victory in four for a full season, not the minimum five will produce that suggests that the promotion is required.

Ball Six: Roll on County Cricket Day

Unless you are one of a small minority of sport fans who looks forward to the World Cup club, there is not much to attract your attention on the last Sunday in June. Strange years (no Olympic Games, not a World Cup, this time no ashes) can be like that. So it makes sense for the ECB to the Fan guided County Cricket Day On June 29 for the men and July 6 for the women.

However, the approval must mean something. Fans can suggest and Cajole, but the ECB has some leverage and it must be used. Let us see a coordinated, targeted marketing campaign, finished by local heroes in their provincial caps. Let's see a carnival atmosphere on the site, not business or kitschy, but in the spirit of the much missed festival, Helas is in memory. Above all, let's say that access is free, certainly, for sure that the barname compensates any lost income on the Walk-up port. If you have other ideas, there is room for your thoughts below.

This article is of The 99.94 Cricket blog