Sports
Predicting Penn State Football's 2025 kicked -off times
With the annual Penn State Football Blue -white game In the books it is time to think about the 2025 season.
The season opener of Penn State is only 123 days away for the people who count at home. With opponents and dates in stone, we took the freedom to predict the kick -off time of each game so that you can plan your Gameday routine.
August 30 vs. Nevada: afternoon
Let's face people. The Wolf Pack that visits the Nittany Lions has written the afternoon everywhere, especially with the matchup that stands as the season opener.
Last season's home opener against Bowling Green also started at noon, and this match should also be as such. Anyway, Penn State Football will officially return to Beaver Stadium for the first time in eight months, and who does not want to cherish in the sun while he watches some non-conference game to open the season?
September 6 vs. FIU: 3.30 pm
One of the first two games of the season has to take a slot of 3.30 pm, and it is just more logical to be Fiu. The last non-conference matchup of last season against Kent State started at the same time, and there is not much justification for this choice, except knows State and FIU in terms of competition from similar vibes.
The kick-off time will serve as a slight change from pace before the start of the season, only so that fans do not get two afternoon steps back-to-back. It is also simply not as interesting as Matchup, so it is likely that in a busy week it will be abolished two college football schedule from the middle of the afternoon.
September 13 vs. Villanova: afternoon
Villanova is an FCS program and this matchup closes the non-conference lei for the year. If that doesn't shout, I don't know what is.
September 27 vs. Oregon: afternoon
Most fans will want this as the white person, and that is precisely why it will not be. There is the obvious storyline of last year's Big Ten Championship Rematch, and Fox will certainly want to pick this up for the first trip from the Ducks to Beaver Stadium since 1964.
Fans will certainly treat this matchup with “White Out … Energy”, regardless of what time it starts. That idea will probably be helped by a helmet line or stripe -out game indication, but it doesn't matter. This monumental matchup in the early season that gives fans a clear idea of how competitive the team will be, will not be under the lights as people want.
Nevertheless, Beaver Stadium will be raw and deafening (as it is always), because Penn State Big Tenpel opens against the team that denied the conference title last year.
October 4 @ UCLA: 7:30 pm (Edt)
The second consecutive year of Penn State that travels to Los Angeles will not follow the same formula as last year's clear, sunny meeting in the Colosseum against USC. Penn State UCLA brought down In Beaver Stadium last year quite comfortable, but the acquisition of the former Quarterback by Bruins from the former Quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee suddenly makes this matchup very seductive for a lock in the late afternoon compared to the rest of the Big ten Slate of week six.
Since then it has been back in Pasadena de Nittany Lions the first time Utah down In the Rose Bowl 2023. Two historic university football programs that fought in perhaps the most iconic location of the sport make this an easy choice for a primetime kick -off selection.
October 11 vs. Northwest: 3.30 pm
After two consecutive games against Oregon and UCLA, Northwestern simply does not form that interesting from a conference -enemy for Penn State in the middle of the year. The Wildcats are a consistent bottom-of-the-pack Finisher in the Big ten, and with Penn State ready for a large year, it is thrown to a mid-afternoon lock. Anyway, Michigan in USC and Indiana in Oregon will probably steal the show in week seven from Big ten Play.
October 18 @ Iowa: 7:30 pm
The last time the two programs were in Penn State was, was White domination of the hawkeyes In 2023. Iowa finished sixth in the BIG in the last season, and the Hawkeyes are confronted with a crucial season after a lot of schedule turnover in the transfer portal.
Nevertheless, this matchup simply issues prime-time final energy in Kinnick Stadium in demonstrable Iowa's largest test of the year so far.
November 1 @ Ohio State: afternoon
The trend will continue. For the fourth consecutive year, one of the Meent -ups of the Big Ten's Marquee will probably be scooped up by Fox for Big Noon Kickoff. Most people would think that this would get a Primetime kick -off due to the national championship profit of Ohio State, but the only thing it does is a larger incentive for Fox to get the rights to the biggest matchup of the BIG season for eight weeks.
November 8 vs. Indiana: 7:30 pm
This game is the most logical to be the 2025 White Out. Indiana comes from one of the best seasons in the recent memory and makes a College Football Playoff -performance in the Breakout campaign of head coach Curt Cignetti.
Washington received a trip to Beaver Stadium for The White Out last season, mainly because of the Huskies that reach the National Championship in the 2023-24 season. Even if Indiana is not close to the quality of last season, Washington was not either. The next logical step for Penn State Athletics to make is to welcome the Hoosiers in a cold November evening at Beaver Stadium for the next edition of the Greatest Show in College Sports.
November 15 @ Michigan State: 3.30 p.m.
This game simply does not jump off the page like an exciting matchup, especially on this point of the season. Of course, Michigan State will probably be more competitive this year, but this game simply does not guarantee an afternoon or evening lock, so it goes until the middle of the afternoon.
Note of the editors: Welcome home, my dear prince.
November 22 vs. Nebraska: 3.30 p.m.
Despite showing flashes last year, Nebraska fell completely flat in the rear half of the season. The Huskers are in a strange state of Limbo, and I think that will continue to go to 2025. This Thanksgiving break-kick game will probably not have many fans in the stands, and with a large conference game such as USC in Oregon and an interesting game as Washington in UCLA, also planned for the PenternaToon.
November 29 @ Rutgers: afternoon
Penn State will take a short trip to the east to face the Scarlet Knights in the season finale. Although the Nittany Lions will probably not get Fox's Big Noon Kickoff slot because of the Ohio State at Michigan Matchup, I still see it starting in the middle of the day.
Other crucial Big ten -rivemente conventions also take place, such as UCLA at USC, which will probably get the nocturnal lock. Moreover, Rutgers is a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten program, and with the rankings that is usually resolved, I expect that this will be treated as a low-level matchup.
|
Sources
2/ https://onwardstate.com/2025/04/29/predicting-penn-state-footballs-2025-kickoff-times/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fast vote is flipped while trying to break the speed record
- PM Modi gives the forces free, asks them to decide the targets, the time of their tangana attacks today
- Trump marks the first 100 days in power with a Michigan rally
- 5-way Texas High School High School Football State Champion Head Coach steps down
- The earthquake disturbed parts of Ohio, amid the threat of harsh weather on Tuesday
- PCO's fate after Prabowo appointed the Minister of State to be a spokesperson for the palace
- Rothschild fights with Richard Desmonds Court Court Uk UK Lottery Contract
- Noem says the “night difference and day” on the American border of Mexico
- Retain cricket for Asian Games 2026
- Top Virologists urge world leaders to act on the rise in the threat of avian flu
- XI Visit a new development bank
- JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Amit Shah reaches the residence of PM Modi after the day of security