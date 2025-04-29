Predicting Penn State Football's 2025 kicked -off times

With the annual Penn State Football Blue -white game In the books it is time to think about the 2025 season.

The season opener of Penn State is only 123 days away for the people who count at home. With opponents and dates in stone, we took the freedom to predict the kick -off time of each game so that you can plan your Gameday routine.

August 30 vs. Nevada: afternoon

Let's face people. The Wolf Pack that visits the Nittany Lions has written the afternoon everywhere, especially with the matchup that stands as the season opener.

Last season's home opener against Bowling Green also started at noon, and this match should also be as such. Anyway, Penn State Football will officially return to Beaver Stadium for the first time in eight months, and who does not want to cherish in the sun while he watches some non-conference game to open the season?

September 6 vs. FIU: 3.30 pm

One of the first two games of the season has to take a slot of 3.30 pm, and it is just more logical to be Fiu. The last non-conference matchup of last season against Kent State started at the same time, and there is not much justification for this choice, except knows State and FIU in terms of competition from similar vibes.

The kick-off time will serve as a slight change from pace before the start of the season, only so that fans do not get two afternoon steps back-to-back. It is also simply not as interesting as Matchup, so it is likely that in a busy week it will be abolished two college football schedule from the middle of the afternoon.

September 13 vs. Villanova: afternoon

Villanova is an FCS program and this matchup closes the non-conference lei for the year. If that doesn't shout, I don't know what is.

September 27 vs. Oregon: afternoon

Most fans will want this as the white person, and that is precisely why it will not be. There is the obvious storyline of last year's Big Ten Championship Rematch, and Fox will certainly want to pick this up for the first trip from the Ducks to Beaver Stadium since 1964.

Fans will certainly treat this matchup with “White Out … Energy”, regardless of what time it starts. That idea will probably be helped by a helmet line or stripe -out game indication, but it doesn't matter. This monumental matchup in the early season that gives fans a clear idea of ​​how competitive the team will be, will not be under the lights as people want.

Nevertheless, Beaver Stadium will be raw and deafening (as it is always), because Penn State Big Tenpel opens against the team that denied the conference title last year.

October 4 @ UCLA: 7:30 pm (Edt)

The second consecutive year of Penn State that travels to Los Angeles will not follow the same formula as last year's clear, sunny meeting in the Colosseum against USC. Penn State UCLA brought down In Beaver Stadium last year quite comfortable, but the acquisition of the former Quarterback by Bruins from the former Quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee suddenly makes this matchup very seductive for a lock in the late afternoon compared to the rest of the Big ten Slate of week six.

Since then it has been back in Pasadena de Nittany Lions the first time Utah down In the Rose Bowl 2023. Two historic university football programs that fought in perhaps the most iconic location of the sport make this an easy choice for a primetime kick -off selection.

October 11 vs. Northwest: 3.30 pm

After two consecutive games against Oregon and UCLA, Northwestern simply does not form that interesting from a conference -enemy for Penn State in the middle of the year. The Wildcats are a consistent bottom-of-the-pack Finisher in the Big ten, and with Penn State ready for a large year, it is thrown to a mid-afternoon lock. Anyway, Michigan in USC and Indiana in Oregon will probably steal the show in week seven from Big ten Play.

October 18 @ Iowa: 7:30 pm

The last time the two programs were in Penn State was, was White domination of the hawkeyes In 2023. Iowa finished sixth in the BIG in the last season, and the Hawkeyes are confronted with a crucial season after a lot of schedule turnover in the transfer portal.

Nevertheless, this matchup simply issues prime-time final energy in Kinnick Stadium in demonstrable Iowa's largest test of the year so far.

November 1 @ Ohio State: afternoon

The trend will continue. For the fourth consecutive year, one of the Meent -ups of the Big Ten's Marquee will probably be scooped up by Fox for Big Noon Kickoff. Most people would think that this would get a Primetime kick -off due to the national championship profit of Ohio State, but the only thing it does is a larger incentive for Fox to get the rights to the biggest matchup of the BIG season for eight weeks.

November 8 vs. Indiana: 7:30 pm

This game is the most logical to be the 2025 White Out. Indiana comes from one of the best seasons in the recent memory and makes a College Football Playoff -performance in the Breakout campaign of head coach Curt Cignetti.

Washington received a trip to Beaver Stadium for The White Out last season, mainly because of the Huskies that reach the National Championship in the 2023-24 season. Even if Indiana is not close to the quality of last season, Washington was not either. The next logical step for Penn State Athletics to make is to welcome the Hoosiers in a cold November evening at Beaver Stadium for the next edition of the Greatest Show in College Sports.

November 15 @ Michigan State: 3.30 p.m.

This game simply does not jump off the page like an exciting matchup, especially on this point of the season. Of course, Michigan State will probably be more competitive this year, but this game simply does not guarantee an afternoon or evening lock, so it goes until the middle of the afternoon.

Note of the editors: Welcome home, my dear prince.

November 22 vs. Nebraska: 3.30 p.m.

Despite showing flashes last year, Nebraska fell completely flat in the rear half of the season. The Huskers are in a strange state of Limbo, and I think that will continue to go to 2025. This Thanksgiving break-kick game will probably not have many fans in the stands, and with a large conference game such as USC in Oregon and an interesting game as Washington in UCLA, also planned for the PenternaToon.

November 29 @ Rutgers: afternoon

Penn State will take a short trip to the east to face the Scarlet Knights in the season finale. Although the Nittany Lions will probably not get Fox's Big Noon Kickoff slot because of the Ohio State at Michigan Matchup, I still see it starting in the middle of the day.

Other crucial Big ten -rivemente conventions also take place, such as UCLA at USC, which will probably get the nocturnal lock. Moreover, Rutgers is a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten program, and with the rankings that is usually resolved, I expect that this will be treated as a low-level matchup.