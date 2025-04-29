



Irving, Texas An American athletic conference record four teams belonged to the 64 teams chosen to participate in the NCAA tennis championship of 2025, which starts on Friday 2 May with the first round matches. Memphis, which won the American Ladies-Tennis Championship of 2025 last week, received the automatic bid from the conferences for the National Tournament, while Florida Atlantic, Rice and Tulsa were chosen as major selections. Memphis goes to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for his first and second round games while the Tigers will be confronted against USC on Friday. A victory against the Trojan horses would send Memphis to a second round matchup against either no. 13-ranked LSU or Stephen F. Austin. Memphis (10-13) revolved around a slow start of the 2025 season by going 9-3 further, covered by the Tigers Second American Athletic Conference title. Florida Atlantic, who extended his winning series to 16 games in the conference tournament before the owls fell into the semi-final, brings a 16-1 record in his first round match against Old Dominion Friday in Durham, North Carolina. In the second round on Saturday, the owls would have to deal with no. 8-class Duke or Bryant. Tulsa, which ended in Florida Atlantics Winning Streak as completed as the second place in the conference tournament, goes to Norman, Oklahoma, for a first round match against Oklahoma State Friday. A victory against OSU would send the Golden Hurricane to a second round match against no. 6-class Oklahoma or Denver. Tulsa did not confront with Oklahoma State of Denver this season and fell 6-1 to Oklahoma in his only meeting against the Sooners this year. Rice stays in the Lone Star State before the start of his tournament run when the owls go to College Station, Texas, for a first round match against UC Santa Barbara. Rice's second round opponent would either be no. 2-ranked Texas A&M, the NCAA champion of 2024 or Quinnipiac. Rice has won 12 of the last 14 games to enter the NCAA championship. The first and second round competition takes place from 2-3 May and has four teams that play in a format with one elimination. The winner of each site continues to super-regional competition on 9 or 10 May. Each super-regional site will contain two teams that play a single elimination classification. The super-regional winners will continue to the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship of 17-19 May. The NCAA Championship 2025 marks the first time that the American has sent four teams to the National Tournament. The previous high of the competitions were three teams for the 2018 championship, including Tulsa, which continued to the round of 16. 2025 NCAA Womens Tennis Championship

American athletic conference pairs First round May 2 Durham NC Florida Atlantic (16-1) vs. Old Dominion (16-4)

Bryant (16-6) versus (8) Duke (21-3) Red stick, the. Memphis (10-13) versus USC (16-7)

Stephen F. Austin (16-6) versus (13) LSU (21-7) Norman, Okla. Tulsa (19-8) vs. Oklahoma State (19-7)

Denver (12-9) vs. (6) Oklahoma (19-6) College Station, Texas Rice (17-6) vs. UC Santa Barbara (14-8)

Quinnipiac (10-8) versus (2) Texas A&M (25-3)

