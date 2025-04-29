



A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of ice hockey player and native in Minnesota Adam Johnson It was told that he will not receive a complaint, British Justice said Tuesday. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers And shortly after his neck was cut in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defender Matt Petgrave During a competition on October 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and although the South Yorkshire police did not publicly identify him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding profession for legal costs that he is the subject of a police investigation. On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that it would not take criminal prosecution against the man arrested after what it described as “a shocking and deeply disturbing incident.” “The CPS and the police of South Yorkshire have worked closely to determine whether criminal charges should be lodged against the other ice hockey player involved,” said Vice Officer of Justice Michael Quinn. Adam Johnson, during his time at the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. Paul Vernon / AP

“After a thorough police investigation and an extensive evaluation of all the evidence of the CPS, we concluded that there is no realistic prospect for a criminal offense and so there will be no prosecution. Our thoughts will remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.” After his arrest, Petgrave was again baked several times while the investigation took place. Johnson had skated with the Puck in the defensive zone of Sheffield when Petgrave bumped into another Panthers player. Petgrave's left skate increased when he started to fall and the knife hit Johnson in the neck. The resident of Hibbing, Minnesota, was declared dead in a nearby hospital. The death of the 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player led to a debate about the sport about improving safety for players. Petgrave, a 32-year-old Canadian, received support from a few teammates from Johnson. Victor Björkung had told a Swedish newspaper that “there is no chance that it is intentional.” Björkung had played the pass to Johnson and said he was traumatized by what he saw. He left the team as a result. Johnson was in his first season in Nottingham – one of the “Import” players In the Elite Ice Hockey League-na Stints in Germany and a handful of matches for the Penguins in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Johnson lived with fiancé Ryan Wolfe and studied at the Loughborough Business School. The English Ice Hockey Association, which controls the sport under the Elite League, responded to the death of Johnson by demanding all players in England they wear neck protectors From the beginning of 2024. The National Federation of State High School Associations also requires All us hockey players in high school to wear neck protectors. Note: The original airdate of the video linked to this article is 17 May 2024. More from CBS News

