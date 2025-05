National Table Tennis Championships in Osun hit Knock -Out stage

After two days of preliminary matches on the 5th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships, the tournament is progressing to the Knock -Out phase on Wednesday 30 April. Read also: NNL Intellingen Lagos-Basse 1472 FC from the current NNL25 season All group matches were closed on Tuesday 29 April in the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Hall in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State. The attention is now shifting to the knockout rounds, where placed players will compete for glory in singles, Doubles and mixed Doubles events. Day 3 of the competition starts with the final of the mixed Doubles, followed by the final of the men and women double, all planned for Wednesday 30 April. Later in the day the singles events, with top seeds in the men's and ladies singles that strive to reach the highlight of the tournament and to claim part of the N11.5m prize pass. Tournament referee John Peters emphasized the impressive rise of players this year, in particular the rise of new talent in the Cadet division. Ezekiel Olatunji from Oyo State blinded in the Boys U-15 category, leaving a lasting impression, despite leaving the last 32. I am especially happy with the display by this young person from Oyo. He showed a good understanding of the sport and a unique playing style. “ “Such players are rare and they need encouragement for future events. Other young people also showed their talents, making future stars for national tournaments possible. The sponsor earns praise for the high standards this year, including excellent facilities and boarding for participants.” The new hall has comfortably housed eight tables and the accommodation and feeding players were first -class. There is improvement every year, as a result of the dedication of the sponsors to increase the bar for national tournaments, Peters added. The five -day tournament is punished by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association. Participants from various states, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Taraba, Nasarawa, Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, Zamfara and the host State, are competitive. Clubs such as Aruna Sports Club, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria police are also contrary to the highest honor. Post views: 15

