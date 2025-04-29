Sports
5-way Texas High School High School Football State Champion Head Coach steps down
According to A report by Jason della Rosa from the Herald DemocratOne of the most decorated head coaches of Texas High School Football has decided to leave the game.
Jake Fieszel was taken as a main football coach of Gunter after 18 seasons at the helm of one of the best small school programs of the Lone Star State. During Fieszel's almost two decades of coaching the Tigers, he put together a general record of 224-31 and won five class 3A Division II State Championships.
According to several points of sale, Fieszel, who is also no longer the athletic director of the school, mentioned personal reasons for his resignation at Gunter.
Downstairs below is the Bio for Fieszel on the Gunter school website:
I was born in Dallas, TX in 1979 and lived in Texas all my life. Graduated at the Frisco High School in 1998 and went to the University of Texas, where I graduated with a biology diploma. I have been married to my beautiful wife Taylor for 10 years and together we have 3 children – Bear, Berkley and Colbie who all go to Ges. 2022 will be my 16th year as head coach of the Tigers.
Last season 2024 Fieszel Gunter led to a 14-2 record on the way to beating Woodville for the 3A class, II-Kroon division, 28-0.
