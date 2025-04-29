Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on site when the story develops. Whether it is about the financial data of the Pro-Trump Pac of Elon Musk or the production of our newest documentary, 'The A Word', which sheds light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to dissect the facts of the messages. At such a crucial moment in the history of the US we need reporters on the ground. With your donation we can continue to send journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The independent is familiar by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news, we choose not to lock Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism must be available to everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Read more

What happened to Freddy Adu? It is a question that many will have asked in the 20 years since he made his senior debut. You perhaps remember the story of the Ghana born in Ghana, who grew up Teenage Football phenomenon, prepared in Major League Soccer (MLS) as a 14-year-old accompanied by the highest comparisons with Pele. This, the headlines cried, was the Wunderkind to stimulate the expansion of American footballing; The face of the future and the boy to wear the burden of a nation dreams on his shoulders.

Or not, it proved. ADU concluded a perfectly deserving gaming career at the Swedish club Osterlen in 2021 and collected 17 international caps and an impressive range of stamps in his passport on the road. Stints in Portugal, Monaco, Greece, Turkey, Brazil, Serbia and Finland form remarkable chapters in an incredible sports story, even if Adu never realized the unfair potential that others promised of him.

It is a warning fairy tale that unfortunately came to me when Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a most remarkable 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals on Monday. If the audience had enjoyed the name of the name of the teenager from the province of Bihar in Indias far to the northeast after he was ever bought the youngest player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in December, his first ball he put in the competition for six pushed him further into the cricket consciousness.

Open the image in gallery Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a remarkable display in the IPL (( AFP/Getty ))

His ton, however, was something completely different. This was not an attempt to be praised, simply because of the tender age of the 14-year-olds, but one of the big IPL, the fastest century ever made by an Indian in a competition that the sport has transformed. Suryavanshi improved the characteristic of Yusuf Pathan made by the former all -rounder in an innings from 2010 that the young person did not even live to see. This was not a subordination with bowling that was formed for seven quarters and 11 sixes in an hour of extraordinary battle, but one formed from seven full -fledged internationals and inclusive, in Rashid Khan, perhaps the best T20 spinner of all time.

Suryavanshi walked with the arms in the celebration after cutting Khan over deep midwicket to reach the milestone, Suryavanshi had the steel eyes of a cricket player who knows he has the world at his feet. His coaches at the royals speak of an adult character who has embraced every challenge for him, including recording Jofra Archer in the nets, while others quickly avoid and dive from the England. A prodigy from the past was impressed. Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fantastic innings, Sachin Tendulkar placed on X, formerly Twitter. End result: 101 runs 38 balls. Played well!

It is hoped that Suryavanshi has the right figures around him and enjoy the kind of sporting life that would suggest his talent, is on the doorstep. But the story of ADU is just one reason to fear for the future of Suryavanshis. Many a sports star is clearly burned to reach Supernova quickly, which often lags behind a difficult legacy. The unique drive that is needed to maintain a career at the top takes its toll on everyone who starts the difficult journey. Tennis player Todd Ley, signed by IMG at the age of 12, detailed in an interview with FOX Sports earlier this year how he had built up his identity around his chosen chase and had difficulty tackling the consequences while it crumbled.

It was a mess, Ley explainedWith problems with substance abuse. And I enjoyed it. It felt like I completely destroyed this image that other people had created for me. The feeling of destroying myself was Cathartic.

Because ID was robbed of a childhood, I felt that I had absolutely all the right to make up for what I missed. So I behaved like a child. And it was fantastic, but also very problematic.

Open the image in gallery Sachin Tendulkar managed to move past Teenage Superstardom to enjoy a long career (( Getty ))

The lifestyle requirements that are set for emerging athletes are extreme. If one of the large growing phases of adolescence develops the development of the ability to learn from your mistakes, there are times when those in the sporting spotlights do not get the chance to do this, every error on or perhaps more harmful from the field examined or censored. Even a figure like Adu who produced a career to be proud of is ultimately determined by the player he never became.

In the Indian cricket, such thoughts can never be far away. A unique culture of sporting deification can have huge positives, but also pilgrimage the gods in the middle. It is thought that Virat Kohli has moved his family to London, protects their privacy and lets him run the streets without unnecessary attention. While Tendulkar became a large part of the game, his non-less talented contemporary Vinod Kambli played his last test at the age of 23, while on average he was more than 50, to fall away between stories from off-field tumult, even in an era before social media.

Not all stories are so dramatic. Although his exact age remains a matter of any dispute, Pakistans Hasan Raza is generally recognized as the youngest male test cricket player, but only made 22 international performances unable to replicate his early success; Eight years Since he became the Derbshires young first class player, the gifted off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri is emitted by County Cricket after leaving Kent. Even for the wonderful and promising, professional sport can be uncompromising and ruthless.

Not that all this should involve Suryavanshi. One of the great pleasures of the youth is to live and enjoy every moment, the kind of spirit that is abundantly shown in his breakthrough. May the boy of Bihar drive up the wealth and rewards and keep loving his cricket and let's hope that cricket will keep him back.